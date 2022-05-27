Bengals News: (5/27): Overcoming history

Bengals News

Joe Burrow has some notable history to overcome after Super Bowl loss

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Joe Burrow is the 13th quarterback to start his first Super Bowl at 25 or younger. None of the six to lose in that start have ever made it back.

Jackson Carman's chance to win Bengals' staring left guard job, and more

After loading up in free agency and the draft at positions of need, Cincinnati will enter the 2022 season as one of the top teams to beat in the AFC. But as Taylor knows having coached in two Super Bowls now in his young career, just because a team is successful one year doesn’t mean it automatically carries over to the next.

Colin Cowherd has huge praise for Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Colin Cowherd says he loves Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, a statement surely familiar to Bengals fans.

Mike Hilton crowned as Bengals most underappreciated player

Hilton might get the vote of most Bengals fans in the underappreciated category, but it speaks to the culture of the current locker room that so many guys would seem to qualify.

New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas expected to be ready for training camp, coach Dennis Allen says; Jameis Winston already on field

Thomas, 29, missed the entire 2021 season with the ankle injury after he delayed his first surgery to repair multiple ligaments until June -- then suffered a setback in November that required a follow-up procedure.

Judge denies NFL's motions to dismiss Jon Gruden's lawsuit, move it to arbitration

Judge Nancy Allf has denied the NFL's motion to move Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the league and commissioner Roger Goodell to arbitration as well as the league's motion to dismiss the suit.

Falcons LB Deion Jones to miss the rest of offseason workouts as he rehabs from shoulder surgery

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has not been participating in OTAs, and head coach Arthur Smith said Thursday Jones is rehabbing after having "clean-up" surgery that will keep him out of commission until training camp.

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt 'definitely not satisfied' after 22.5-sack season

T.J. Watt isn't satisfied with his 2021 showing, but it's not because he came oh-so close to breaking the sack record. It's because the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year believes he has more to accomplish ahead.