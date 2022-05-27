Tyler Boyd doesn’t see anyone stopping the Bengals

Tyler Boyd has never been one to lack confidence.

Even when the Cincinnati Bengals were in the midst of a major transition phase when he joined the team in 2016, Boyd has always had supreme confidence in himself and what his offense could accomplish.

That faith was finally rewarded this past season, as Boyd helped the Bengals make their first playoff trip since the 2015 season, win their first playoff game since 1991, and make the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

And the Bengals only got better this offseason thanks to major upgrades to the offensive line. This unit now has the potential to be the best offense in football, and that has Boyd’s confidence sky-high heading into the 2022 season.

In an interview with local reporters this week, Boyd was asked what he thought about the Bengals and having a target on their back now that they’ve shown they can compete for championships.

And his answer was gold.

Here are 34 seconds of unending Tyler Boyd confidence.



Stay for the final few seconds and the "run them out the club" line."



The conversation begins with Boyd answering if he likes the new target on the #Bengals. pic.twitter.com/STy31qO0D9 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) May 24, 2022

“In my eyes, we can’t be beat,” Boyd said of the Bengals, adding they would run opponents, “out the club.”

Well said.