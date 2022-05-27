Joe Burrow checks in at No. 6 in NFL QB rankings

While Joe Burrow is undoubtedly an elite NFL quarterback, just how elite is he?

Pretty much anyone who actually watches football would say Burrow is a top-10 signal-caller. Many think he’s already reached top-five status, and some even think he’s already got an argument for the top spot.

In reality, Burrow doesn’t even have two full seasons under his belt, so it’s fair to see why some aren’t quite ready to give him top-five status.

Over at Pro Football Network, Dalton Miller ranked every NFL team’s starting QB, and he has Burrow checking in at No. 6, trailing Justin Herbert, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Here was Miller’s assessment on Burrow being the league’s sixth-best QB, highlighted by the former LSU Tiger ranking No. 1 in completion percentage over expectation (CPOE).

Joe Burrow is already beginning to hit mythical levels of reputation. The Cincinnati Bengals playoff run and Burrow’s “style” have put some lofty expectations on his future. The team didn’t seem like a Super Bowl contender. They finished 12th in offensive DVOA and 24th on defense. The LSU legend came into the league an already polished product. He had more than enough upside to be a fantastic NFL QB, and his floor was high because of his particular skill set. Burrow produced the highest CPOE in the league last season. He’s an accurate passer who manages the pocket incredibly well. Getting his LSU running mate in Ja’Marr Chase was all the Bengals needed to unlock the offense.

Again, Burrow has played well enough to be ranked higher, but there’s nothing wrong with taking a more cautious approach before anointing him a top-five QB.

Besides, as long as Burrow and the majority of this offense stays healthy in 2022, he’ll move up this list when the 2023 edition comes out.