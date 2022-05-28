Bengals News: (5/28): Rookies introduced to Cincinnati chili

Bengals News

Bengals rookies try Cincinnati chili for the first time: here's how it went

The team's rookies Dax Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt, Zach Carter and Cordell Volson got together to try some menu items from Gold Star Chili. "That's good stuff," said Volson.

Cowboys should consider trade for Jessie Bates and settle the safety spot

Bengals safety Jessie Bates would give Dallas a player to build around here, currently holding out of the AFC champion’s OTAs with no intentions of playing on the franchise tag.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Behind Justin Herbert, Other Star Quarterbacks in Latest MVP Odds

The 25-year-old was named the Comeback Player of the Year. Burrow still has the sixth-best odds of winning MVP, but fans are getting solid value if they want to wager on the Bengals’ star.

Bengals lost $7.5M due to Rams’ relocation settlement

This stems from a legal spat between Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the rest of the NFL pertaining to the legal costs involved in moving the team from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

Lamar Jackson downplays absence from OTAs

"This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy I will be there, just not on your watch it’s probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about.”

Colin Kaepernick's workout with Las Vegas Raiders 'positive,' but no deal imminent

Colin Kaepernick's arm strength and conditioning stood out in his workout with the Las Vegas Raiders, but no signing was imminent as of late Thursday night, sources told ESPN.

Players now eligible to return from injured reserve after four games; practice squads increased to 16 players

The NFL and NFL Players Association recently agreed upon new rules for the 2022 season, notably pertaining to injured reserve and players having to miss a minimum of four games before they can return, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

Ranking NFL 2022 'Triplets,' Part I: Bears, Falcons among least inspiring; Saints, Dolphins just below average

CBS is counting down the NFL's best QB-RB-WR/TE trios, grading the expected starters at quarterback and running back and their presumed top pass-catcher for the 2022 NFL season.

How a life-threatening ordeal gave the New York Jets’ Vinny Curry perspective

After missing the 2021 season due to complications in the aftermath of his splenectomy, Curry returned to the field this week for the start of OTAs. In a moment of reflection on the first day, he took a knee, gave thanks and made sure to soak in everything.

Monson: 2022 NFL Safety Rankings and Tiers

Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans tops the coverage free safety tier, while Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers leads the matchup slot tier. What about Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell?