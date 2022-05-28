Bengals have by far the fastest growing fanbase per new research

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting really popular.

Sure, going to a Super Bowl helps. But it’s more the way they did it. They have a confident, young quarterback (Joe Burrow), a receiver who has the potential to be an all-time great (Ja’Marr Chase), and a clutch kicker and defense that always seem to deliver.

It is, then, not much of a surprise that the team’s popularly on social media is skyrocketing. According to a recent study conducted by Betway, the Bengals are the fastest growing fanbase. They determined this by looking at the followers of NFL team accounts on Instagram from May 24, 2021 to May 24, 2022.

Here are the top five teams and their percentage growth in terms of Instagram followers over the last 12 months:

As you can see, the Bengals’ Instagram following has nearly doubled, which is almost twice as much growth as the runner-up, the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. And the Rams had over twice as much growth as the third place Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won it all less than two years ago. Rounding out the top five are two teams with promising young quarterbacks and star-studded rosters, the Bills and Chargers.

And here’s what the bottom five looks like:

28. Atlanta Falcons (@atlantafalcons) - 5.40%

29. Carolina Panthers (@panthers) - 5.11%

30. Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) - 3.88%

31. Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) - 1.22%

32. Houston Texans (@houstontexans) - 1.13%

Four of these teams don’t really have the potential to contend this year, and a fifth (the Browns) is currently in a sea of controversy on account of its new franchise quarterback’s legal troubles.

