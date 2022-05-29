Bengals News (5/29): Loaded AFC North

Bengals News

AFC North Ranked Near the Top of NFL Divisional Power Rankings

The Bengals and Steelers made the playoffs last season, but the Ravens and the Browns finished just one game under .500 (8-9).

'Superman Sammy' gets surprise from Bengals after being released from hospital

A young Bengals fan is making some big offseason moves.

Where does Bengals QB Joe Burrow rank in NFL’s top 32 QBs?

It will be interesting to see where Burrow goes from here on lists like this. He’s finally heading into the first normal offseason of his pro career and, at least on paper, the team upgraded its biggest weakness (offensive line).

Tyler Boyd ready to help Bengals ‘run them out the club’ in 2022

Boyd emphatically said he believes this team can score more points per game than they have and will “run them out the club”. Watch and listen for yourself.

Andy Reid defends Eric Bieniemy after LeSean McCoy's criticism

Eric Bieniemy was one of the many candidates the Bengals interviewed to in 2019 before eventually hiring Zac Taylor. Former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy had some harsh comments about Bieniemy recently, but head coach Andy Reid said those comments say more about McCoy than Bieniemy.

The Pro Bowl sucks. Here’s 3 ways to fix it

After years of tepid, boring football, the NFL is finally looking to try something different with the annualized pointless affair — though it’s unclear at this time whether they’ll actually find any changes that can be compelling.

Ranking NFL 2022 ‘Triplets,’ Part II: Chargers edge Bengals for top spot; Chiefs slipping

The Burrow-Chase connection figures to be one of the NFL’s best for a long time, and was nearly enough to nab Cincy the top spot in these rankings.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s foundation gets $200K to violence prevention organizations

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has granted $100,000 each to Sandy Hook Promise and The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI) in light of recent shootings.

NFL tweaks the rules for interviewing head-coaching candidates - ProFootballTalk

As the NFL tries to nudge the owners toward a more fair, thorough, and inclusive process for interviewing and hiring head coaches, the league has made a couple of important tweaks to the hiring process.

Fantasy football fight leads to three-game suspension for Cincinnati Reds’ Tommy Pham

The dispute centered on a fantasy football league that both Pederson and Pham were in last season. Pederson said he and Pham had a dispute about whether Pederson was gaming the injured reserve rules, and that spilled onto the field during batting practice before yesterday’s game.