Bengals News (5/3): Jessie Bates absent from voluntary workouts

Draft De-Briefing As Bengals Re-Set Roster

First round, Michigan safety Dax Hill. Second round, Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. Third round, Florida defensive tackle Zachary Carter. Fourth round, North Dakota State guard Cordell Volson. Fifth round, Toledo cornerback Tycen Anderson. Seventh round, Coastal Carolina edge rusher Jeffrey Gunter.

Bengals Booth Podcast: Finish What Ya Started

It's the "Finish What Ya Started" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast as we wrap up our draft-specific episodes with two conversations: Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin and first-round draft pick Dax Hill. Plus, we'll also share some nuggets about a few of the players who are expected to sign with the Bengals as undrafted free agents.

How Will Former Gators' DL Zachary Carter Align in the Bengals Defense?

The Bengals are just a few months removed from their best season in the 21st century. Carried by the young offensive core of Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, the stars aligned for an improbable push toward the Super Bowl.

Duke Tobin Discusses Cincinnati Bengals' Decision to Trade Up Twice in 2022 NFL Draft

"Mechanically it was easy to do. From my heart standpoint it was very difficult to do because I hate having to give up picks," Tobin said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "This draft fell at a point when we thought that we had a chance of getting knocked out of the box and having to drop down a level of player at our pick and sometimes that conspires against you and you gotta go get what you gotta go get. We felt like we needed to go get that."

Cincinnati Bengals love players from Coastal Carolina

The Cincinnati Bengals, as of this writing, have added three players from Coastal Carolina to their roster. This isn’t a bad move by any means, as the Chanticleers ran away with the Sun Belt Conference last year and have been a solid college football program.

Did Ravens swipe punter from Bengals in 2022 NFL draft?

And frankly, it made perfect sense with Kevin Huber still a free agent and the team a year removed from landing Evan McPherson, a major piece of the Super Bowl run.

He's back! Bengals re-sign punter Kevin Huber

The Bengals re-signed the punter to a one year-contract Monday, the team's first day back at Paul Brown Stadium. A 2004 McNicholas High School graduate and two-time All-American at the University of Cincinnati, Huber was drafted by the Bengals in 2009. He tied the late Ken Riley for the most regular season games played in franchise history last season.

Bengals Frank Pollack dropped epic quote after drafting Cordell Volson

“You gotta have a little something in your neck to give them a little shove at the end of the block, not let them give you the shove, you know? …No one gives a s—. It doesn’t matter. You’re playing against grown-ass men. You’re trying to take their job. These guys are married with kids. They don’t care if you’re some hotshot 22-year-old.”

Jessie Bates Not in Cincinnati for Bengals' Voluntary Workouts

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Bates this offseason. He's set to make nearly $13 million in 2022, but wouldn't have any long-term security since the franchise tag is a one-year contract. The team has until July 15 to sign him to a multi-year extension.

NFL Power Rankings: Which teams improved most after 2022 NFL Draft?

And yes ... I get it. This is hope season -- when many fans look at their roster and see a 20-0 juggernaut for the ages. It is likely the following rankings will disappoint many of you. They might even send you into a blind rage. I'd advise you to take that aggression and send it over to my Twitter handle @danhanzus. Your rage fuels me.

NFL suspends Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins six games for violating PED policy

Hopkins has been suspended six games without pay by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. Hopkins withdrew his appeal, according to Rapoport.

Troy Hill admits he frequently compared Browns to Rams, yearned for return to L.A.

Hill spent his sabbatical in Cleveland, and it only cost Los Angeles a fifth-round pick to bring him back to the team he admitted Monday he missed. The Rams winning Super Bowl LVI without him didn't make things any easier on Hill, either.

2022 NFL Draft: Jets and Giants hit Vegas jackpot; Patriots, Packers and Jaguars raise eyebrows

First and foremost, I am obsessed with Sauce Gardner. The No. 4 overall pick is a rare specimen at cornerback, combining superb length (6-foot-3) with stellar speed (4.41-second 40-yard dash). Not to mention, he infuses the Jets with the kind of CB swagger that Jalen Ramsey brings to the table for the Rams. New York City is going to love this confident cover man. Meanwhile, I personally had Jameson Williams as the top wide receiver in this class, but I had no problem with the Jets taking Garrett Wilson at No. 10. Williams is coming off of ACL surgery, so he might not be active when the season kicks off.