Injury update on Logan Wilson

Many Cincinnati Bengals players are back in town for offseason workouts and that has led to us hearing from many of them since the heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVI.

We’ve gotten to hear some player’s mentalities on attacking next season after walking off of the field, covered in blue and yellow confetti. Players have spoken about their offseason work and importantly, they have shared some updates on injuries sustained last season.

Tuesday, linebacker Logan Wilson shared an update on the shoulder injury that he played through the entire postseason. In the Bengals’ Week 13 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, Wilson went down with a shoulder injury that was confirmed to be a torn labrum. During a season where Wilson was making a huge impact on the defense, the team certainly felt his absence.

Wilson was able to return to action in the Week 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but the sling he wore and injury resulted in issues with his range of motion. Wilson was still able to make the impact plays we saw from him, like his interception that set up the game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans.

Tuesday, ESPN’s Ben Baby tweeted out an update Wilson gave in his media availability, confirming what many expected:

Wilson confirms that he has surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Said it affected his range of motion. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) May 3, 2022

Wilson could have opted to have the surgery during the season, but it was clear he was determined to play through it and not allow it to end his season. When speaking to the media, Wilson was very upbeat and even fought the urge to criticize the late holding call on him in the Super Bowl. It seems the surgery was a success, but don’t expect to see Wilson on the field for offseason workouts.

Logan Wilson will not be participating in the offseason workouts while still recovering from labrum surgery but expects to be back for training camp. #Bengals — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) May 3, 2022

The Bengals should be getting quite a few players back from injury this year, but a healthy Wilson could make the biggest impact of all.