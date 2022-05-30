Pro Football Focus’ WR rankings include 3 Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals offense in 2021 was great, even with one of the worst offensive lines in the league.

Of course, a lot of this could be attributed to Joe Burrow doing superhuman Joe Burrow things. Just as much though, it can be attributed to the Bengals wide receivers who all played phenomenal in 2021. Their talent has been recognized by Pro Football Focus in their most recent ranking of the top receivers in the NFL.

Ja’Marr Chase, the recent top-five pick, is rated as the sixth-overall wide receiver in the NFL according to PFF, in the elite wide receiver 1 territory. With another season under his belt, it is very possible that Chase climbs even higher on this list. Especially since Burrow should have more time to throw him the ball with the revamped offensive line. There will be more focus put on Burrow, but with the other wide receivers in the room it will be near impossible for defenses to put too much focus on shutting down Chase.

Speaking of the other wide receivers in the room, Tee Higgins makes the list at 13th overall. He is in the second tier of wide receivers, young talents on the cusp of tier 1. He is also the highest rated WR2 on the list, just edging out Chris Godwin who comes in at 15th overall.

This goes to show how tough it will be to keep both of these extremely talent wide receivers when the time comes for them to get new contracts, plenty of teams would jump at the chance to give either player a WR1 contract.

Finishing off, the Bengals also have the highest rated WR3 on the list in Tyler Boyd, who sits at 28th overall. He is actually the only WR3 on the list as it stops at top 32. With the upgrades on the offensive line, and a fully healthy offseason, it would not be surprising for Joe Burrow to easily top his last season and put his name heavily forward as an MVP candidate.

Be sure to read the full PFF wide receiver ranking here.