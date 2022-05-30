Bengals News (5/30): Tyler Boyd on the cusp of history

Tyler Boyd Grabbing Bengals Legacy With Trip Up All-Time List

By the time of November's bye, Boyd should have moved into the top five of the Bengals' all-time receiving list while passing past Ring of Honor candidates Isaac Curtis (416) and Cris Collinsworth (417). Boyd would also become the ninth Bengal to reach 5,000 yards.

Ken Anderson Believes Cincinnati Bengals Could Be Much Improved Following Offseason Additions

Cincinnati wasted no time addressing their offensive line in free agency. They added right guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras on the first day of free agency. Then they brought in right tackle La’el Collins a few days later.

Bengals boast two of NFL’s top players under 25 years old at PFF

Looking ahead, the Bengals surely hope names like rookies Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt, and even Jonah Williams, can take steps to make future lists.

Jessie Bates-Bengals standoff continues as other tag domino falls

Bates has made it clear he does not want to play under the franchise tag, though the current impasse between player and team isn’t too concerning just yet. Bates was one of two players who skipped voluntary workouts recently.

The Stephen Ross investigation continues; when will it conclude?

During his recent meeting with reporters after the conclusion of league meetings in Atlanta, Goodell was asked for an update regarding the investigation sparked by allegations from former Dolphins coach Brian Flores that team owner Stephen Ross offered to pay $100,000 per loss in 2019.

Antonio Brown says he's not playing in 2022

Brown has received no interest in free agency after his meltdown, which prompted the Buccaneers to release him, as well as his refusal to undergo ankle surgery without a commitment from a team.

CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of 'Madden NFL 23'

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Dallas' CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five NFL receiver in 2022. Plus, five candidates to grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" and a look at the Steelers' new general manager.

Browns, TE David Njoku agree to four-year, $56.75M contract extension

The Browns and Njoku have reached an agreement in principle on a four-year, $56.75-million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.

New England Patriots players see 'same intensity' from 70-year-old Bill Belichick

This marks Belichick's 48th season in the NFL and 28th as a head coach (including his stint in Cleveland from 1991 to '95). His passion for the fundamentals, details and every facet of football still percolates, as evidenced by one moment in practice when he pulled practice-squad receiver Malcolm Perry aside, flashed his hands in front of him, and discussed how Perry should attack the ball.