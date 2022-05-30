Tee Higgins gives Tyler Boyd a new nickname: Chihuahua

It doesn't seem like most people think about Chihuahuas and have good memories. Most view the dog as yappy and small.

However, when Tee Higgins dubbed Tyler Boyd with the nickname “Chihuahua,” it was a compliment.

Having been a fan favorite for years, Boyd’s locker-room energy is the main reason Higgins cited for the new nickname as it is certainly not because of his stature as Boyd stands 6-foot-2.

One of the best slot receivers in the league, Boyd has become a vocal presence for this offense. Here is what Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson recently wrote on Boyd’s new nickname.

“But he’s never been a numbers guy. The guy who Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins calls “Chihuahua,” because he’s endlessly yapping with high energy, is a Dog, pure and simple. And in a locker room these days, that’s the highest of compliments.”

Boyd is also nearing third place for most receptions on third down in Cincinnati Bengals franchise history, chasing Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh for the top two spots. Boyd has recorded 65-plus receptions in four straight seasons.

He’s been incredible, and it seems like the Chihuahua will be around for quite some time. From Higgins, it was a compliment, and it seems like a good showing of who Boyd is and how important his voice is in the Bengals’ locker room.