Bengals News (5/31): Joseph Ossai’s comeback making waves

Bengals Reps Trey Brown and Troy Walters give thumbs-up to NFL's diversity summit

"A great honor that the Bengals selected myself and Troy to go down there," said Brown upon last week's return to Paul Brown Stadium. "I've got a lot of respect for the people I work with here and it's an honor to think they see me in that light. I think Troy Walters is a hell of a coach, so to be teamed up with him was a really great experience."

Bengals: Joseph Ossai hype is getting hard to ignore

“You got to go take it,” Ossai said, according to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “That’s what I intend on doing. Nothing is going to be handed to me just because people expect things from you. Just because you had a good game, nothing is going to be handed. I still have to go out there and compete. We have a great room full of guys that can rush the passer. Hopefully, I’ll do enough and my coaches and teammates will trust me to have that position.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor has fantastic Coach of the Year value

While Taylor didn’t win Coach of the Year, he definitely would have had a strong case to have been named as such. No one thought he had a shot in hell at winning the award in 2021 but at least the case could have been made that leading his team from a four-win season to the playoffs would have given him a strong chance.

CBS ranks Cincinnati Bengals as a Tier 2 offense

The grading system uses a weighted 1-5 ranking in key categories, with the quarterback being the most important part of the equation. Cincinnati landed a 4.5 in the QB rating here, but only a 3.5 in play-caller and offensive line categories. They’re the only team in the NFL that scored a perfect “5” in the WR/TE category, for obvious reasons.

Pro Football Focus Identifies Cincinnati Bengals' Top Three Players

"The three players above are the biggest reason to be excited about Cincinnati’s future as AFC contenders, as Burrow, Chase and Higgins bring a whole lot of passing game talent on rookie contracts," Ben Linsey wrote. "Chase and Higgins both finished the 2021 season as top-10 wide receivers in PFF grade. It was clear that those two, along with Tyler Boyd, played a big role in Burrow’s second-year jump. Burrow notched a league-high 13 passing touchdowns on throws 20-plus yards downfield in 2021 compared to just one as a rookie."

Bengals need to be active in free agency on names like Larry Ogunjobi

A reunion might be ideal for both parties if Ogunjobi doesn’t have something new by training camp, as this was the strong environment that helped him become a sought-after free agent last year.

Around the league

NFL 360: THE LEGACY OF PAT TILLMAN

Friends, family and scholarship recipients remember the legacy of former safety Pat Tillman, who enlisted in the United States Army, 15 years after his death.

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car accident at age 25

Gladney was a first-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. The TCU product started 15 games his rookie season, collecting 81 total tackles, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. Gladney was released by the Vikings following an indictment for felony assault ahead of the 2021 season.

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'plenty of confidence' in WR corps to 'get the job done'

With the ever-ballooning value of franchise quarterbacks, the rookie contract period has become a critical time for teams attempting to build around a young signal-caller. It's vital for general success, of course, but it's of equal or greater importance that clubs surround an unproven QB with enough talent to fully evaluate him before rolling out the checkbook to broker a second deal.