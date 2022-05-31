2022 Cincinnati Bengals Roster

Now that the NFL Draft and major waves of free agency have passed, the Cincinnati Bengals have a full offseason roster.

As usual, NFL teams may have up to 90 players on their roster through the offseason and training camp, but only the top 51 contracts count against the cap.

Looking ahead to when cuts must be made, the first roster cutdown must come by Aug. 16th after the first weekend of preseason play. Teams must get down to 85 players by 4 pm ET that Tuesday.

Then come the second and third roster cutdowns on Aug. 23rd and Aug. 30th when rosters go from 85 to 80, then 80 to 53.

With that in mind, here is a look at what the Bengals’ current roster looks like (click on the players’ names for their Bengals.com profiles).

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at cincyjungle@gmail.com. If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and, as always, on iTunes!