2022 Cincinnati Bengals Roster

A look at every player currently on the Cincinnati Bengals roster.

By Jason Marcum
Now that the NFL Draft and major waves of free agency have passed, the Cincinnati Bengals have a full offseason roster.

As usual, NFL teams may have up to 90 players on their roster through the offseason and training camp, but only the top 51 contracts count against the cap.

Looking ahead to when cuts must be made, the first roster cutdown must come by Aug. 16th after the first weekend of preseason play. Teams must get down to 85 players by 4 pm ET that Tuesday.

Then come the second and third roster cutdowns on Aug. 23rd and Aug. 30th when rosters go from 85 to 80, then 80 to 53.

With that in mind, here is a look at what the Bengals’ current roster looks like (click on the players’ names for their Bengals.com profiles).

Bengals Roster 2022

Player # Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Player # Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Ja'Marr Chase 1 WR 6-0 201 22 2 LSU
Evan McPherson 2 K 5-11 185 22 2 Florida
Drue Chrisman 4 P 6-2 222 24 1 Ohio State
Jake Browning 6 QB 6-2 209 26 1 Washington
Brandon Allen 8 QB 6-2 209 29 6 Arkansas
Joe Burrow 9 QB 6-4 221 25 3 LSU
Kevin Huber 10 P 6-1 210 36 14 Cincinnati
Trent Taylor 11 WR 5-8 181 28 5 Louisiana Tech
Pooka Williams Jr. 12 WR 5-9 175 22 1 Kansas
Jack Sorenson 14 WR 6-0 189 24 R Miami (Ohio)
Jaivon Heiligh 15 WR 6-2 200 22 R Coastal Carolina
Trenton Irwin 16 WR 6-2 207 26 2 Stanford
Stanley Morgan 17 WR 6-0 205 25 4 Nebraska
Kwamie Lassiter II 18 WR 5-11 185 N/A R Kansas
Kendric Pryor 19 WR 5-11 183 N/A R Wisconsin
Eli Apple 20 CB 6-1 199 26 7 Ohio State
Mike Hilton 21 CB 5-9 184 28 6 Mississippi
Chidobe Awuzie 22 CB 6-0 202 27 6 Colorado
Dax Hill 23 DB 6-0 192 21 R Michigan
Vonn Bell 24 S 5-11 205 27 7 Ohio State
Chris Evans 25 HB 5-11 211 24 2 Michigan
Tycen Anderson 26 S 6-2 210 22 R Toledo
Shermari Jones 27 HB 6-0 213 N/A R Coastal Carolina
Joe Mixon 28 HB 6-1 220 25 6 Oklahoma
Cam Taylor-Britt 29 CB 6-0 197 22 R Nebraska
Jessie Bates III 30 S 6-1 200 25 5 Wake Forest
Michael Thomas 31 S 5-11 182 32 9 Stanford
Trayveon Williams 32 HB 5-8 206 24 4 Texas A&M
Tre Flowers 33 CB 6-3 203 27 5 Oklahoma State
Samaje Perine 34 HB 5-11 240 26 6 Oklahoma
Jalen Davis 35 CB 5-10 185 26 3 Utah State
Elijah Holyfield 36 HB 5-10 215 24 1 Georgia
Delonte Hood 37 CB 5-11 192 N/A R Peru State College (Ne)
Bookie Radley-Hiles 38 S/CB 5-9 183 N/A R Washington
John Brannon 39 CB 6-0 190 24 1 Western Carolina
Brandon Wilson 40 S 5-10 200 27 6 Houston
Trayvon Henderson 41 S 6-0 205 26 2 Hawaii
Allan George 42 CB 5-11 191 N/A R Vanderbilt
Abu Daramy-Swaray 43 CB 5-9 172 N/A R Colgate
Clay Johnston 44 LB 6-1 232 25 2 Baylor
Clark Harris 46 LS 6-5 250 37 14 Rutgers
Keandre Jones 47 LB 6-3 220 24 1 Maryland
Cal Adomitis 48 LS 6-2 250 23 R Pittsburgh
Joe Bachie 49 LB 6-2 235 24 2 Michigan State
Clarence Hicks 50 LB 6-2 225 23 R Texas-San Antonio
Markus Bailey 51 LB 6-0 235 25 3 Purdue
Noah Spence 52 DE 6-2 251 28 5 Eastern Kentucky
Carson Wells 53 LB 6-3 250 23 R Colorado
Logan Wilson 55 LB 6-2 241 25 3 Wyoming
Wyatt Hubert 56 DE 6-3 258 23 1 Kansas State
Germaine Pratt 57 LB 6-2 245 26 4 NC State
Joseph Ossai 58 DE 6-4 256 22 2 Texas
Akeem Davis-Gaither 59 LB 6-2 215 24 3 Appalachian State
Desmond Noel 60 G 6-4 301 24 R Florida Atlantic
Lamont Gaillard 61 C 6-3 305 26 3 Georgia
Ben Brown 62 C 6-5 315 24 R Mississippi
Trey Hill 63 C 6-3 320 22 2 Georgia
Ted Karras 64 C 6-4 305 29 7 Illinois
Alex Cappa 66 G 6-6 305 27 5 Humboldt State
Cordell Volson 67 OL 6-7 313 23 R North Dakota State
Josh Tupou 68 DT 6-3 345 28 5 Colorado
D'Ante Smith 70 G 6-5 294 23 2 East Carolina
La'el Collins 71 OT 6-4 315 28 8 LSU
Jonah Williams 73 OT 6-4 305 24 4 Alabama
Isaiah Prince 75 OT 6-7 305 24 3 Ohio State
Devin Cochran 76 OT 6-7 306 23 R Georgia Tech
Hakeem Adeniji 77 G 6-4 302 24 3 Kansas
Jackson Carman 79 G 6-5 330 22 2 Clemson
Mike Thomas 80 WR 6-1 189 27 7 Southern Mississippi
Thaddeus Moss 81 TE 6-3 249 24 2 LSU
Scotty Washington 82 TE 6-5 247 24 1 Wake Forest
Tyler Boyd 83 WR 6-2 203 27 7 Pittsburgh
Mitchell Wilcox 84 TE 6-4 247 25 2 South Florida
Tee Higgins 85 WR 6-4 215 23 3 Clemson
Nick Eubanks 86 TE 6-5 256 25 1 Michigan
Justin Rigg 87 TE 6-6 259 N/A R Kentucky
Hayden Hurst 88 TE 6-4 245 28 5 South Carolina
Drew Sample 89 TE 6-4 258 26 4 Washington
Khalid Kareem 90 DE 6-4 268 24 3 Notre Dame
Trey Hendrickson 91 DE 6-4 270 27 6 Florida Atlantic
B.J. Hill 92 DT 6-3 303 27 5 N.C. State
Jeff Gunter 93 DE 6-4 260 23 R Coastal Carolina
Sam Hubbard 94 DE 6-5 265 26 5 Ohio State
Zachary Carter 95 DT 6-4 285 23 R Florida
Cam Sample 96 EDGE 6-3 274 22 2 Tulane
Tariqious Tisdale 97 DT/DE 6-5 285 24 R Mississippi
DJ Reader 98 DT 6-3 347 27 7 Clemson
Tyler Shelvin 99 DT 6-3 346 23 2 LSU

