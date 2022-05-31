2022 Cincinnati Bengals Roster

Now that the NFL Draft and major waves of free agency have passed, the Cincinnati Bengals have a full offseason roster.
As usual, NFL teams may have up to 90 players on their roster through the offseason and training camp, but only the top 51 contracts count against the cap.
Looking ahead to when cuts must be made, the first roster cutdown must come by Aug. 16th after the first weekend of preseason play. Teams must get down to 85 players by 4 pm ET that Tuesday.
Then come the second and third roster cutdowns on Aug. 23rd and Aug. 30th when rosters go from 85 to 80, then 80 to 53.
With that in mind, here is a look at what the Bengals’ current roster looks like (click on the players’ names for their Bengals.com profiles).
Bengals Roster 2022
|Player
|#
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Ja'Marr Chase
|1
|WR
|6-0
|201
|22
|2
|LSU
|Evan McPherson
|2
|K
|5-11
|185
|22
|2
|Florida
|Drue Chrisman
|4
|P
|6-2
|222
|24
|1
|Ohio State
|Jake Browning
|6
|QB
|6-2
|209
|26
|1
|Washington
|Brandon Allen
|8
|QB
|6-2
|209
|29
|6
|Arkansas
|Joe Burrow
|9
|QB
|6-4
|221
|25
|3
|LSU
|Kevin Huber
|10
|P
|6-1
|210
|36
|14
|Cincinnati
|Trent Taylor
|11
|WR
|5-8
|181
|28
|5
|Louisiana Tech
|Pooka Williams Jr.
|12
|WR
|5-9
|175
|22
|1
|Kansas
|Jack Sorenson
|14
|WR
|6-0
|189
|24
|R
|Miami (Ohio)
|Jaivon Heiligh
|15
|WR
|6-2
|200
|22
|R
|Coastal Carolina
|Trenton Irwin
|16
|WR
|6-2
|207
|26
|2
|Stanford
|Stanley Morgan
|17
|WR
|6-0
|205
|25
|4
|Nebraska
|Kwamie Lassiter II
|18
|WR
|5-11
|185
|N/A
|R
|Kansas
|Kendric Pryor
|19
|WR
|5-11
|183
|N/A
|R
|Wisconsin
|Eli Apple
|20
|CB
|6-1
|199
|26
|7
|Ohio State
|Mike Hilton
|21
|CB
|5-9
|184
|28
|6
|Mississippi
|Chidobe Awuzie
|22
|CB
|6-0
|202
|27
|6
|Colorado
|Dax Hill
|23
|DB
|6-0
|192
|21
|R
|Michigan
|Vonn Bell
|24
|S
|5-11
|205
|27
|7
|Ohio State
|Chris Evans
|25
|HB
|5-11
|211
|24
|2
|Michigan
|Tycen Anderson
|26
|S
|6-2
|210
|22
|R
|Toledo
|Shermari Jones
|27
|HB
|6-0
|213
|N/A
|R
|Coastal Carolina
|Joe Mixon
|28
|HB
|6-1
|220
|25
|6
|Oklahoma
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|29
|CB
|6-0
|197
|22
|R
|Nebraska
|Jessie Bates III
|30
|S
|6-1
|200
|25
|5
|Wake Forest
|Michael Thomas
|31
|S
|5-11
|182
|32
|9
|Stanford
|Trayveon Williams
|32
|HB
|5-8
|206
|24
|4
|Texas A&M
|Tre Flowers
|33
|CB
|6-3
|203
|27
|5
|Oklahoma State
|Samaje Perine
|34
|HB
|5-11
|240
|26
|6
|Oklahoma
|Jalen Davis
|35
|CB
|5-10
|185
|26
|3
|Utah State
|Elijah Holyfield
|36
|HB
|5-10
|215
|24
|1
|Georgia
|Delonte Hood
|37
|CB
|5-11
|192
|N/A
|R
|Peru State College (Ne)
|Bookie Radley-Hiles
|38
|S/CB
|5-9
|183
|N/A
|R
|Washington
|John Brannon
|39
|CB
|6-0
|190
|24
|1
|Western Carolina
|Brandon Wilson
|40
|S
|5-10
|200
|27
|6
|Houston
|Trayvon Henderson
|41
|S
|6-0
|205
|26
|2
|Hawaii
|Allan George
|42
|CB
|5-11
|191
|N/A
|R
|Vanderbilt
|Abu Daramy-Swaray
|43
|CB
|5-9
|172
|N/A
|R
|Colgate
|Clay Johnston
|44
|LB
|6-1
|232
|25
|2
|Baylor
|Clark Harris
|46
|LS
|6-5
|250
|37
|14
|Rutgers
|Keandre Jones
|47
|LB
|6-3
|220
|24
|1
|Maryland
|Cal Adomitis
|48
|LS
|6-2
|250
|23
|R
|Pittsburgh
|Joe Bachie
|49
|LB
|6-2
|235
|24
|2
|Michigan State
|Clarence Hicks
|50
|LB
|6-2
|225
|23
|R
|Texas-San Antonio
|Markus Bailey
|51
|LB
|6-0
|235
|25
|3
|Purdue
|Noah Spence
|52
|DE
|6-2
|251
|28
|5
|Eastern Kentucky
|Carson Wells
|53
|LB
|6-3
|250
|23
|R
|Colorado
|Logan Wilson
|55
|LB
|6-2
|241
|25
|3
|Wyoming
|Wyatt Hubert
|56
|DE
|6-3
|258
|23
|1
|Kansas State
|Germaine Pratt
|57
|LB
|6-2
|245
|26
|4
|NC State
|Joseph Ossai
|58
|DE
|6-4
|256
|22
|2
|Texas
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|59
|LB
|6-2
|215
|24
|3
|Appalachian State
|Desmond Noel
|60
|G
|6-4
|301
|24
|R
|Florida Atlantic
|Lamont Gaillard
|61
|C
|6-3
|305
|26
|3
|Georgia
|Ben Brown
|62
|C
|6-5
|315
|24
|R
|Mississippi
|Trey Hill
|63
|C
|6-3
|320
|22
|2
|Georgia
|Ted Karras
|64
|C
|6-4
|305
|29
|7
|Illinois
|Alex Cappa
|66
|G
|6-6
|305
|27
|5
|Humboldt State
|Cordell Volson
|67
|OL
|6-7
|313
|23
|R
|North Dakota State
|Josh Tupou
|68
|DT
|6-3
|345
|28
|5
|Colorado
|D'Ante Smith
|70
|G
|6-5
|294
|23
|2
|East Carolina
|La'el Collins
|71
|OT
|6-4
|315
|28
|8
|LSU
|Jonah Williams
|73
|OT
|6-4
|305
|24
|4
|Alabama
|Isaiah Prince
|75
|OT
|6-7
|305
|24
|3
|Ohio State
|Devin Cochran
|76
|OT
|6-7
|306
|23
|R
|Georgia Tech
|Hakeem Adeniji
|77
|G
|6-4
|302
|24
|3
|Kansas
|Jackson Carman
|79
|G
|6-5
|330
|22
|2
|Clemson
|Mike Thomas
|80
|WR
|6-1
|189
|27
|7
|Southern Mississippi
|Thaddeus Moss
|81
|TE
|6-3
|249
|24
|2
|LSU
|Scotty Washington
|82
|TE
|6-5
|247
|24
|1
|Wake Forest
|Tyler Boyd
|83
|WR
|6-2
|203
|27
|7
|Pittsburgh
|Mitchell Wilcox
|84
|TE
|6-4
|247
|25
|2
|South Florida
|Tee Higgins
|85
|WR
|6-4
|215
|23
|3
|Clemson
|Nick Eubanks
|86
|TE
|6-5
|256
|25
|1
|Michigan
|Justin Rigg
|87
|TE
|6-6
|259
|N/A
|R
|Kentucky
|Hayden Hurst
|88
|TE
|6-4
|245
|28
|5
|South Carolina
|Drew Sample
|89
|TE
|6-4
|258
|26
|4
|Washington
|Khalid Kareem
|90
|DE
|6-4
|268
|24
|3
|Notre Dame
|Trey Hendrickson
|91
|DE
|6-4
|270
|27
|6
|Florida Atlantic
|B.J. Hill
|92
|DT
|6-3
|303
|27
|5
|N.C. State
|Jeff Gunter
|93
|DE
|6-4
|260
|23
|R
|Coastal Carolina
|Sam Hubbard
|94
|DE
|6-5
|265
|26
|5
|Ohio State
|Zachary Carter
|95
|DT
|6-4
|285
|23
|R
|Florida
|Cam Sample
|96
|EDGE
|6-3
|274
|22
|2
|Tulane
|Tariqious Tisdale
|97
|DT/DE
|6-5
|285
|24
|R
|Mississippi
|DJ Reader
|98
|DT
|6-3
|347
|27
|7
|Clemson
|Tyler Shelvin
|99
|DT
|6-3
|346
|23
|2
|LSU
