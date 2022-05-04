Bengals’ trade up for Tycen Anderson was third-largest in franchise history

When the Cincinnati Bengals traded up to draft defensive back Tycen Anderson out of Akron, they did a bit more than trade up for a guy they wanted.

The Bengals are team who historically, doesn’t trade up in the draft much (only seven times in team history).

Per Jay Morrison, jumping up eight spots to grab Anderson was the third-largest move up in draft position in the team’s history.

The #Bengals don't trade up often.

The 8 spots they jumped for Toledo DB Tycen Anderson marks the 3rd largest leap in franchise history, and the latest in terms of round.

The largest jump, 13 spots to grab offensive lineman Michael Jordan in 2019 certainly didn’t pan out the way the team wanted. Jordan struggled during his time in Cincinnati and three seasons later, he is a Carolina Panther.

The legendary trade up for Ki-Jana Carter in 1995 didn’t exactly go great, either. Carter struggled with injuries in Cincinnati before bouncing around the league to end his career. There was great hope around that pick, so much so that his No. 32 jersey still pops up every now and again at Paul Brown Stadium.

On the list, you will find players who made solid contributions to the roster in their time in Cincinnati. Russell Bodine was a four-year starter at center, Matt Schobel notched four consistent seasons in stripes. While none of these players became team legends, the front office got value out of the move to get the players in the building.

The six-spot jump for quarterback Ryan Finley in the 2019 draft was worth it based strictly one game. Toward the end of a dark 2020 campaign, with Joe Burrow on injured reserve, Finley provided Bengals fans with the best holiday gift they could ask for. With the season lost and nothing to play for, Finley delivered a Bengals classic in. a 27-17 victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. In that season, it only added to the satisfaction that he did it in front of the whole world on Monday Night Football.

Two rookies in the 2022 draft class appear on the list in Anderson and Cam Taylor-Britt. Perhaps the aggressiveness to trade up for them will provide a positive impact on the franchise going forward.