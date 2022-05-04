Who was your favorite 2022 Bengals draft pick?

Another year, another NFL Draft in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals.

This year, however, felt much different compared to most years for the Bengals. Part of that was they were coming off a Super Bowl trip and didn’t have any real glaring holes, which allowed them to make most of their picks for immediate depth that could have starting potential in future years.

Another reason why it was different is because Cincinnati traded up not once but twice to get players they wanted. They gave up a sixth-round pick to get Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, then gave up a seventh to move up for Toledo safety Tycen Anderson.

And of course, there was first-round pick Daxton Hill. The former Michigan Wolverines star was widely viewed as one of the best picks of Round 1, as several draft experts had Hill going in the top 20, but he managed to slip to Cincinnati at 31.

So, who was your favorite draft pick? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!