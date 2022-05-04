Bengals News (5/4): No trips across the pond

Huber Returns In Bid To Stretch His Bengals Records

In his 13 seasons, Huber has done everything a Bengals punter can do. From holding the AFC winning kick to keeping Tom Brady at bay in the final two minutes at Paul Brown Stadium with a 57-yarder to drilling four punts inside the Steelers 20 in a win in Pittsburgh that put them in the playoffs.

Bengals Off Season Updates

After his workout Tuesday, Hilton says he' expecting the Bengals to get a full a slate of prime-time games when the NFL releases this season's schedule next week. The league can schedule a maximum of five for each team and flex them into two others.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill 'hurt' by playoff loss to Bengals

"You prepare so long and so hard to put yourself in a position to go chase your dreams and to play beneath the standard I have for myself: It stung, it hurt,” said Tannehill, speaking to reporters Tuesday for the first time since the Bengals game Jan. 22.

Bengals UDFA Ben Brown could be useful for OL depth

Sure, undrafted players might not have heard their names called in the draft for a reason but that doesn’t mean that they can’t turn into special players who step up when needed.

Bengals will not play in London or Germany in 2022-23 season

New Orleans will face Minnesota at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 2 while Tampa Bay will take on Seattle in Germany on November 13 at Allianz Arena.

Bengals: Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase will return to NOLA in 2022

That leaves the Bengals-Saints matchup to go down in New Orleans. Burrow and Chase will undoubtedly get the hero’s welcome despite playing for an opponent given their feats at LSU.

Mike Hilton: Bengals out to 'get the respect we deserve' following run to Super Bowl LVI

"Because it's the Bengals -- point-blank, period," Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton said this week, via ESPN, explaining why his team is viewed as such even after dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. "When you think of the Bengals, you're like, 'Oh, the Bengals,' you know? But now, with this group of guys that we have and the coaches that we have, we're really turning this organization around. And we're just trying to get the respect we deserve."

Around the league

NFL announces five games for 2022 International Series

The Seattle Seahawks will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena -- home of FC Bayern Munich -- in Munich, the league announced Wednesday. The game will air on NFL Network.

Tom Brady will take international stage in NFL's regular-season debut in Germany

Brady's return to the Bucs after a brief retirement is no small boost for the NFL, as it breaks new ground on its International Series. TB12 is a global sports celebrity, recognized by even the most casual fans, and his appearance in this game is sure to draw outsize attention beyond that which normally accompanies an NFL game played overseas, even one played by a serious Super Bowl contender like the Bucs. It is undoubtedly not a coincidence that Brady will become the first quarterback to start a game in three different countries -- his Patriots teams went 2-0 in London and 1-0 in Mexico City.

NFC East draft grades: Eagles nail first three rounds, while Commanders just keep reaching

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2022 NFL Draft. Keep in mind that these grades are based on draft hauls alone -- picks traded for veteran players were not taken into account. Below is Gennaro's NFC East report card.

Titans' Ryan Tannehill 'shocked' by A.J. Brown trade, doesn't think it's his job to mentor Malik Willis

The quarterback of the Tennessee Titans watched the team trade away his No. 1 receiver, A.J. Brown, then select Brown's replacement in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The next day, Tennessee chose a potential replacement for Tannehill.