Bengals - Saints matchup to take place in New Orleans, not London

Former LSU Tigers-turned Cincinnati Bengals stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase will indeed get a chance to play their first game as pros in the state of Louisiana this season.

The Bengals will take on the New Orleans Saints at some point during the 2022 NFL season on the road, but the game had a chance to be played overseas at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wednesday, the NFL announced its 2022 international slate and the Saints will take on the Minnesota Vikings in London instead setting up the Bengals to visit New Orleans when they take on Jameis Winston and company.

The full list of international games include three London games with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars being the first, followed by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers being the home team and taking on the New York Giants, then the Saints and Vikings being the third and final game there.

An NFC West battle between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will take place in Mexico City, while Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle Drew Lock and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL’s first ever game in Germany.

Chase, a Harvey, Louisiana native made it clear before the announcement he wanted the game to be played near his hometown and not overseas.

i’m tryna play the saints ima city! — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) April 22, 2022

That wish has been granted as the Bengals will play in the same stadium. Chase and Burrow led LSU to a National Championship Game victory over Clemson in 2020.

Other LSU players on the Bengals roster set to return to the Pelican State include newly signed offensive lineman La’el Collins, tight end Thaddeus Moss who won the National Championship with Burrow and Chase and defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin who was also part of the 15-0 champion Tigers.