The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Optionally Mandatory

The newest crop of Cincinnati Bengals is in the fold, as the team wrapped up the 2022 NFL Draft last weekend. They didn’t skip a beat from that though, as OTAs are now underway.
We talk about the picks, what’s next and profile a potentially useful veteran they could target in a late wave of free agency. We also provide a fun “Remember When...?”.
Join us at 8:30 p.m. ET for the live recording, or else get it on your favorite platform afterward!
