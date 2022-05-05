Where the Bengals’ draft class ranks in overall value

The Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up their 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday as they added talent at several positions of need for depth heading into the new season.

However, how much value did they get in the players that they decided to draft?

Warren Sharp of NBC Sports broke down each team’s draft class and ranked each team from best value to worst after the three-day event.

To calculate this for each team, Sharp took the position the player was drafted and compared it to the final position mocked in the consensus mock draft. A negative value means the player was drafted later than expected and a higher value means the player was drafted earlier than expected.

For example, the Green Bay Packers selected Rasheed Walker with the 249th overall pick. Walker was expected to go 94th so the value is -155. On the other side, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Jake Camarda with the 133rd overall pick, and he was expected to be 313th, so that pick gets a value of 180.

The Carolina Panthers came away with the best value draft class as they took six players ranked in the top 250. Their class had an overall score of -31.

The only other teams with a negative value were the Packers (-20), Kansas City Chiefs (-16), Las Vegas Raiders (-8), and Seattle Seahawks (-6) all rounding out the top 5.

As for the Bengals, they came in with the 17th overall value in the league with their draft class having a value of 30.

The Bengals also has the 5th worst value pick with their selection of Cordell Volson. The Bengals took him with the 136th pick with an expected placement of 292 for a value of 156.

As for the rest of the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens came in No. 7 overall with a value of 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers were No. 12 with a value of 20, and the Cleveland Browns were No. 13 with a value of 22.

You can check out the entire draft value ranking below.

best value NFL draft classes:



1. Carolina Panthers

2. Green Bay Packers

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Las Vegas Raiders

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. New York Jets

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Philadelpha Eagles

10. Atlanta Falcons



see pic for 1-32 plus methodology pic.twitter.com/JbFjPEWN1Y — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 30, 2022

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!