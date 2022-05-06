WATCH Joe Burrow gets in offseason workout

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is already hard at work preparing for his third NFL season.

A clip from ISED Media gave fans an inside look at the Bengals’ star signal-caller working out and specifically showcasing his footwork and agility drills.

In just his second season, Burrow helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

He led the team to a 10-7 regular season as the Bengals won its first AFC North title since 2015 and then knocked off the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs en route to Super Bowl 56, where Burrow completed 22/33 of his passes for 263 yards and a touchdown, but the team fell short falling to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20.

The Bengals have bolstered the offensive line around Burrow this offseason by signing free agents La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras while also adding North Dakota State product Cordell Volson in the fourth round of the draft.