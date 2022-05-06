Bengals News (5/6): Primed for primetime

Taylor-Britt reunites with mentor at Bengals

With the Bengals back at Paul Brown Stadium this week for the first time since the Super Bowl, the buzz words are chemistry, camaraderie, character and how they propelled The Run.

How many prime-time games should the Bengals expect, and who could they face? - The Athletic

Looking at Super Bowl runners-up over the past decade gives clues of how much Joe Burrow and Co. will be on the national stage.

Peter Schrager Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals' Chances of Repeating in AFC North - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Peter Schrager Picks Bengals to Win AFC North in 2022

Cincinnati Bengals' Super Bowl Odds Revealed for 2022 Season - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Cincinnati Bengals' Super Bowl Odds Revealed for 2022 Season

Around the League

Darius Leonard 'fell out of love' with football in 2021, spent time improving mental health in offseason

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard revealed he was fighting a significant mental health battle while also attempting to play through the pain of a nagging ankle injury, hindering his performance and negatively affecting his mental state in a profound manner.

Cap-strapped Giants expected to part ways with James Bradberry by 'end of the week'

Could the Giants' run with James Bradberry be in its final days? New York GM Joe Schoen told reporters this week that a resolution with the veteran CB could happen by the end of the week.

Linebacker K.J. Wright hopeful of Seahawks reunion: 'Seattle knows that I want to come back'

Former Seahawks Pro Bowler K.J. Wright has made it know he wants to return to Seattle, where he played for 10 seasons before joining the Raiders in 2021.

Veteran OLB Kyle Van Noy signs deal with Los Angeles Chargers

Van Noy is the latest defensive addition for the Chargers, who have beefed up that unit this offseason, trading for edge rusher Khalil Mack and also signing cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day in free agency.

Coach Pete Carroll says he doesn’t see Seattle Seahawks trading for a QB before start of 2022 season

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he doesn’t “at all” envision the team trading for a quarterback.