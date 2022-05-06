Live Bengals Q & A: Submit your questions to be answered!

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and the Bengals are conducting OTAs. We’re taking the air and answering your questions this Friday afternoon.
Join us for the live show at 4 p.m. ET. You can send your questions to us in a number of ways:
- A number of live chats and comment threads. On this post, the above-embedded YouTube video, Cincy Jungle’s Facebook and more.
- Call/Text (949) 542-6241.
- Email us at theobinsider@gmail.com.
- Tweet @BengalsOBI or @CincyJungle.
We’ll answer as many as we can! Join us this afternoon and we’ll get to as many as we can!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...