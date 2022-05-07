Bengals News (5/7): How the draft class came together

The cringes, frustration and exhilaration on path to unique Bengals NFL draft class - The Athletic

A reasoned, logical approach allowed the Bengals to pivot and surprise their way through an unusual three days for the franchise.

Bengals Playing Chess On A Draft Board

In the week after the draft and before the rookies report, Bengaldom exhales.

NFL schedule 2022: Bengals headed for maximum primetime appearances

The days of only 1 p.m. ET slots are over for the Bengals.

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness and Physicality to Cincinnati Bengals' Secondary - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness and Physicality to Cincinnati Bengals' Secondary

Around the League

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 6

The New York Jets parted ways with starting guard Greg Van Roten as they welcome in a former Philadelphia Eagles interior offensive lineman.

Raiders announce president Dan Ventrelle no longer with organization

Following 18 years with the organization and 10 months as team president, Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Las Vegas Raiders, owner Mark Davis announced Friday.

Arrest warrant issued for former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas

An arrest warrant for Earl Thomas has been issued in Austin, Texas, after the safety violated a court protective order.

QB Jalen Hurts relishing 'opportunity' to lead improving Philadelphia Eagles

After leading Philadelphia to the playoffs in his first year as a full-time starter, quarterback Jalen Hurts says the Eagles' foundation has been set and "the only direction is to rise."

Dennis Allen: Chris Olave pick, Michael Thomas return like ‘two first-round draft choices’ at WR

The New Orleans Saints spent a first-round pick in last week’s draft on a receiver from Ohio State in Chris Olave, instantly improving their pass-catching corps. They believe they’re in line to see double the return.