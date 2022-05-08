Bengals praised for great undrafted free agent signing who is an even better person

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed a number of undrafted free agents since the draft. You can check out the list here.

Sure, there are a number of players who are flashier names at skill positions, but Good Morning Football has tabbed a name many may have scrolled past at as one of the best undrafted free agent signings, Pittsburgh long snapper Cal Adomitis.

“He played at Pittsburgh. He’s one of the leaders of the entire program. Last year, he cut off his hair and raised $117,000 for pediatric cancer research. He is one of those guys who profiles as a future Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate.

Something that has been incredibly important — from a player acquisition standpoint — is bringing in high character leaders for the locker room. It is safe to say that Adomitis fits that bill.

It also signals that the Bengals special teams unit is on its way for young turnover. It started with kicker Evan McPherson last season, and then the team continually holding onto punter Drue Chrisman for most of last season. Now it appears they are possibly planning for the future beyond 38-year-old Clark Harris who has been Kevin Huber’s biggest competition for most games as a Bengals on the current roster.

It would certainly be quite the changing of the guard having Huber and Harris move on after all these seasons of long snapping, punting and holding from the same two individuals. Not to mention that both have just been outstanding people during that time as well.

Harris would leave some serious shoes to fill, but Adomitis could be the man to fill them at some point down the road.