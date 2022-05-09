Bengals News (5/9): Joe Burrow on of hottest jerseys in NFL

Cincinnati Bengals-Jessie Bates deadline to know is July 15

Bates, currently on the franchise tag, will play the entire 2022 season on that tag unless his reps and the team agree to a long-term extension by July 15. After that, he’ll hit free agency.

Report: Cardinals to host former 1st-round pick C Billy Price for visit

The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly host fifth-year center and former first-round pick Billy Price for a visit, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

What scouting reports said about Bengals draft pick Cam Taylor-Britt

CTB added to a secondary that already included first-round pick Dax Hill. And right out of the gates, he projected as a rotational starter with the upside of a No. 1 corner on the boundary for a long time.

Cincinnati Bengals Expected to 'Max Out' Number of Primetime Games This Season

"A lot. A lot," North said when Dan Hoard asked how many primetime games the Bengals should expect to play in this season. "Not just primetime, but we also look at the Sunday afternoon 4:25 window for CBS and FOX. That is still our highest-rated window. That's where more fans watch our games than any other window. It'll be very different than what Bengals fans are used to. We're all gonna have to get comfortable with not playing Sunday at 1 o'clock week after week.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow behind just 3 in NFLPA’s Top 50 player sales

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is now right alongside names like Tom Brady as one of the most recognizable football players on the planet.

Cincinnati Bengals' draft emphasis on versatility should keep defense running at championship level

After all, Anarumo's unit was one of the main reasons Bengals season-ticket holders posed for photos with the AFC championship trophy at the team’s draft party last Thursday. Cincinnati forced nine turnovers in the postseason and limited teams to 1.86 points per drive in their improbable run to the Super Bowl, which ended with a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Bengals should be concerned about these rival AFC North draft picks

The AFC North, year by year, is always one of the most competitive divisions in football, and that shouldn’t change this season. While the Cincinnati Bengals won the division with a 10-7 record in 2021, it was a close race among the four teams throughout the season.

Around the league

Top 10 games of the 2022 NFL season: Chiefs-Bucs, Packers-Bills make list

A flurry of trades, free-agent signings, coaching changes and draft selections have set up the league for yet another enticing season full of intrigue. With that in mind, and ahead of the NFL schedule release (8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app), I've taken a moment to sift through the matchups for the 2022 season and compile a list of the top 10 games to watch.

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson takes Ron Rivera's advice, attends graduation from Penn State

"I was actually ready to skip the graduation and be out here at practice, but (Rivera) said that's a once-in-a-million type thing," Dotson said, via pennlive.com. "He was all for me going, and I hadn't even thought about skipping practice until he brought that up."

Jets HC Saleh says QB Zach Wilson is making progress physically, mentally: 'He looks beefy, in a good way'

"Zach looks good," Saleh said of the Jets quarterback on Saturday, via the New York Post. "He's definitely hit the weight room. He looks beefy, in a good way. He's definitely filled out. He's still got all his looseness in throwing the football and zip and all that stuff. He looks good."

2022 NFL Draft class rankings: Chiefs, Jets, Ravens shine brightest

Oops, they did it again. In what is seemingly an annual tradition, the Ravens put on an exhibition when it comes to accumulating talent and finding value in the draft. Also, we should mention they were able to acquire a first-round pick for Marquise Brown (no Pro Bowl nods, average of 787 receiving yards per season), even though we’re not evaluating trades involving veteran players in these grades. There’s a case to be made that they should have drafted a receiver after parting with Brown, but aside from that, general manager Eric DeCosta filled the team’s biggest needs. Using NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s prospect rankings as a guide, no team added more top-150 talent than Baltimore. The squad’s first pick of the draft set the tone for what was to come.

2022 NFL Draft: What does the future hold for the top six quarterbacks selected -- in 2022 and beyond?

General consensus says the position will always be overdrafted, as there are always teams desperately seeking an answer at the game's most important position. But conventional wisdom didn't apply this time around. After Kenny Pickett's selection at No. 20 overall, 53 picks elapsed before the next quarterback came off the board midway through the third round.