Bengals News (6/1): Eli Apple loves trolling trolls

Bengals Schedule: 5 most winnable games in 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals went on an incredible run last season, winning the AFC North Division, taking home the AFC Championship, and Super Bowl runner-ups. You knew these accomplishments would lead to significant changes in their upcoming schedule.

Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple Discusses His Use of Social Media

Apple played well, but he might be known most for his sparring with fans on social media. The 26-year-old poked fun at opponents, fans and media throughout the 2022 campaign.

NFL Insider Provides Interesting Update on Rumored Eagles-Bengals Trade

“Them walking away with Jessie Bates would not make a lot of sense,” Caplan said. “The Bengals, the way it’s explained to me, by a lot of teams who have dealt with the Bengals over the years, they simply do not trade players. They don’t do it unless they absolutely have to.”

Cincinnati Bengals Notes: Joe Burrow's Microwave, Alex Cappa Smiles and Mike Brown's Perfect Positioning

The star signal-caller uses it to warm up the meals that his private chef makes him daily. He didn't have access to the cafeteria during his rookie season due to the NFL's COVID rules. Instead of cheating on his diet, Burrow bought a microwave and put it by his locker.

Hayden Hurst’s first takeaway with Bengals is all about Joe Burrow

“He’s the real deal,” Hurst said, according to Fox 19’s Joe Danneman. “You know, he captains the ship. Like I said, whatever coverage he sees, he’s checking into certain things. As a professional, it just helps me be on my Ps and Qs. I gotta know the ins and outs of that playbook.”

Bengals rookie receives big praise from two key OL pieces

“That’s a good look for an O-lineman to come in,” Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams said (via ESPN.com Bengals writer Ben Baby). “I haven’t met him yet, but I have a good idea of the type of person he’s going to be.”

Bengals WRs Coach Troy Walters Looks For Elite Trio To Take Next Step

"That was our lowest moment across the board. That game was on us as receivers. If we don't stay humble, if we don't get better, this is what it's going to look like. I'll talk about it if I need to. But two weeks on the field we've picked up where we left off. Great energy. Great attitude. I see no complacency."

Hoxworth teams up with Bengals for blood drive

You can still get one even though the event at the stadium has wrapped up. Just schedule an appointment at one of Hoxworth's seven neighborhood donor centers.

Around the league

Next Gen Stats' top 10 NFL deep passers of 2021: Three QBs playing for new teams in '22 earn spot

It's a complicated but firmly grounded metric that takes into account a number of advanced statistics with the capability of isolating passes based on type for specific evaluation. We're digging into deep pass attempts (passes of 20-plus air yards) to determine who was the best at heaving the ball downfield in 2021. Two NGS measurements that you might be unfamiliar with:

Browns QB Deshaun Watson now faces 23rd lawsuit for alleged sexual assault and harassment

In the first session, Smith states "things became progressively weird" and Watson wanted her to focus on his buttocks. A second session alleges Watson attempted to grab the plaintiff's buttocks and brushed up against her rear, and also asked the plaintiff if she wanted to perform a sexual act. In the third and final session, Smith alleges Watson got naked in front of her, refused to cover himself and repeatedly requested she have sex with him.

Aaron Donald 'at peace' with potential retirement, but wants to recapture feeling of winning Super Bowl

"It ain't about the money, but it's a business at the end of the day," Donald said. "That's what you've got to see. For me, it's about winning. I don't want to play football if I can't win anyway, so I feel like if I got a real opportunity to win another Super Bowl, then it makes sense to play. But again, it's still a business. We've got to handle the business side of things, and if that wasn't to get handled then, you know, it is what it is type of situation. I'll be fine regardless.

Bucs signing former Bears DT Akiem Hicks to one-year deal

Tampa Bay is signing former Bears and Saints defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source. The one-year contract value is slightly higher than the $9 million Ndamukong Suh earned with the Buccaneers in 2021, a season in which Suh recorded six sacks and 27 tackles in 17 games.