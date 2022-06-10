Bengals News (6/10): Dax Hill impressing

Bengals News

Bengals already impressed with Dax Hill in practice

“I’ve been really impressed with him. I think the part that’s maybe the most impressive is I always see him having these sidebar conversations with some of those veterans whether it be Vonn or Mike or Chido or some of those guys,” Taylor said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Bengals boast best skill position group in AFC, says ESPN

That’s right, the Cincinnati Bengals. Ahead of the Bills, ahead of the Chargers, the Chiefs, even those Broncos that they fell short against in the NFL.com article.

Best move by each AFC team in 2022 offseason: Bengals protect Joe Burrow, Chargers spend for Justin Herbert

A look at the best additions or subtractions by all 16 squads, including the Cincinnati Bengals quickly upgrading their offensive line when free agency opened.

Bengals’ Zac Taylor lands outside top 20 in head coach rankings

To his credit, Taylor would probably agree on the improvement bit and he’s been quite open about mistakes in the past as he’s learned on the fly. It’s not hard to find chunks of fans who would agree that he’s being carried along by the likes of Joe Burrow, either.

Clips of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, the Offensive Line and More From Cincinnati Bengals Practice

Joe Burrow looked crisp, Ja’Marr Chase had a new hairstyle and Jessie Bates was still absent. Check out clips of Burrow, Chase, the offensive line, 7-on-7 drills, and more!

Tom Brady doesn’t deny offseason reports linking him to the Dolphins

Brady, in his first press conference of the 2022 offseason, was asked whether there is any truth to the reports that he was interested in joining the Dolphins, in any capacity. In response, Brady did not deny it.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 9

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday that he doesn't expect rookie WR Jameson Williams (knee) to be ready for training camp.

Free agent OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif pausing NFL career again for medical residency

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is once again putting a pause on his NFL career to devote his time to the medical field.

Pete Carroll on DK Metcalf: Crucial weeks coming up, hopefully we work it out

Rams wideout Cooper Kupp signed a new deal this week with an annual average of more than $25 million and there are other wideouts from Metcalf’s draft class looking for new deals at the moment as well. Developments for anyone in that group will likely help keep the wheels moving toward a deal for the others.

Virginia General Assembly tables Washington Commanders stadium bill

The Virginia General Assembly is tabling for the year legislation intended to lure the Washington Commanders to Virginia, a top state lawmaker said Thursday.

Group buying Denver Broncos discussing advisory role, ownership stake with Peyton Manning, sources say

The new Broncos ownership group has had conversations with Peyton Manning about taking on an advisory role that eventually could see the former quarterback receiving equity in the franchise, sources told ESPN.