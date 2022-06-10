Bengals won one of the biggest upsets in the 2021 NFL season

In 2021, the Cincinnati Bengals were a consistently underrated team, evidenced by a recent look into the biggest upsets of the year by Warren Sharp on Twitter.

Not only did they have one of the biggest upsets of the year, it came against one of the Bengals’ divisional rivals in the Baltimore Ravens.

#5 largest upset of 2021:



week 7: 4-2 Bengals @ 5-1 Ravens



Bengals were a 6 point underdog



Bengals won 41-17, covering by 30 pts



Ja'Marr Chase: 8 rec, 201 yds, TD

Joe Burrow: 23-38, 416 yds, 3 TD, INT

CJ Uzomah: 3 rec, 91 yds, 2 TD pic.twitter.com/HoE8QCUcV6 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 1, 2022

With the Bengals seemingly being slept on despite being in the Super Bowl last year it would not be surprising to see them end up on this list again following the 2022 season. The tough schedule will certainly make it a bit tougher, but with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase together you can never count the Bengals out from putting up 40 points against anyone. Especially with the revamped offensive line from the offseason, it would not at all be surprising to see Bengals put up some more 40 point games.

It is also worth remembering the Bengals scored 41 against the Ravens in their matchup again later in the year, although they gave up a few more points in that one, winning the game 41-21.

Here’s to another sweep against the Ravens in 2022.