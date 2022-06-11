Bengals News (6/11): Kroger Man

Bengals News

Kroger selects Bengals star Joe Burrow as brand ambassador

“As an athlete, I know the value of good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle,” Burrow said.

Hobson’s Choice: Volunteers Offer Questions During Voluntary Camp

Geoff Hobson on Jessie Bates: “My sense is they’re not looking to trade the guy. As good as first-round pick Dax Hill has looked, no decisions are going to be based off six OTA sessions, and the mindset I hear from the coaches and scouts is that everyone is “all in on 2022”, which means you keep your best players. So it sounds like they want Bates to play for them in at least 2022 and hopefully longer. Time will tell.”

Ranking last season's starting QBs by deep passing performance: Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray lands at No. 1

Ranking the 2021 NFL starting quarterbacks by deep-passing performance. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray takes the top spot, while Carolina Panthers' Sam Darnold lands at No. 32. Bengals QB Joe Burrow came in a bit lower than expected, given that he led the league with 13 deep touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals DT B.J. Hill Pokes Fun at Joseph Ossai

Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill poked fun at Ossai, who was apparently talking about his sack on Tom Brady during the 2021 preseason.

Washington Commanders DC Jack Del Rio fined $100,000 for comments on U.S. Capitol invasion, protests after George Floyd's murder

The Commanders have fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 over his comments comparing the Jan. 6, 2021, invasion of the U.S. Capitol and the protests in 2020 that followed the murder of George Floyd.

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Don Perkins dies at age 84

Don Perkins, a six-time Pro Bowler during an eight-year career as a Cowboys running back, died Thursday at the age of 84, according to the team.

Davante Adams: Comparing Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers is like comparing me to Jerry Rice

During his Thursday press conference, Adams was asked to compare Carr and Rodgers. It’s a bit of an unfair question based on the career accomplishments of the two men. But Adams found a nuanced way to thoughtfully answer.

Browns remain committed to Deshaun Watson, which is their only viable option at this point

They’ve already made their bed. They did so realizing that there would be some short-term pain and, ideally, long-term gains, with a franchise quarterback who will make the Browns consistent contenders for postseason appearances and possibly Super Bowl berths.

Tom Brady has ‘high expectations’ for Buccaneers, ‘hopeful’ Rob Gronkowski decides to return

After helping lead the Buccaneers to their first NFC South title since 2007 last year, Tom Brady said Thursday that the continuity within the organization should allow them to make another deep postseason run.

Dean Spanos sued by sister, accused of ‘misogynistic’ behavior as legal battle continues over control of Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers owner Dean Spanos has been accused of “misogynistic” behavior, “self-dealing” and repeated “breaches of fiduciary duty” by his sister in a lawsuit that escalates the siblings’ ongoing legal battle over control of the team.