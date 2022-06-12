Bengals News (6/12): Don’t sleep on Cordell Volson and Ben Brown in LG battle

Bengals News

Don't sleep on Cordell Volson and Ben Brown at LG battle

Brown and Volson got a mention from Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com as guys who are in the mix along the offensive line, though Jackson Carman is doing his best to hold down the LG spot.

Bengals Notes: Consistency lifts offense

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan looks at quarterback Joe Burrow this spring and doesn’t see a whole heck of a lot of difference. And that’s just it. The normal is the different.

Here Are the Two Legends That Cincinnati Bengals Should Induct Into Ring of Honor

Chad Johnson aka “Ochocinco” is arguably the most influential player in Bengals’ history. His end zone dancing, outgoing personality and trash talking are all things people remember, but his stats are the best in team history.

Every NFL team’s potential breakout player for the 2022 season

The NFL Wire editors examined one potential breakout player for every team ahead of the 2022 season, which includes a very familiar name for the Cincinnati Bengals.

2022 NFL receiving corps rankings: Bengals take No. 1 spot, Eagles make top 5

The Cincinnati Bengals' young corps of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd takes the top spot in these wide receiver unit rankings ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Houston detective has testified that she believes Deshaun Watson committed crimes

Detective Kamesha Baker said under oath that she shared this opinion with the office of the Harris County District Attorney. Baker also said she doesn’t know why the grand jury opted not to indict Watson.

Are QBs Sam Darnold, Matt Corral good enough or do Carolina Panthers need Baker Mayfield?

Mandatory minicamp might help the Panthers decide whether Darnold or rookie Corral can get it done, or if they need veteran competition from Mayfield.

Kyle Pitts transitions from promising rookie to focal point of Atlanta Falcons' offense

Pitts believes he has matured and will play faster in his second year as his comfort level and familiarity with Arthur Smith's offense grows.

Tyreek Hill on Kansas City exit: 'The only thing I care about is respect within the building'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently spoke on his podcast about his trade from the Chiefs, reflecting on underutilization in his final season, getting a contract that makes sense and earning respect inside the building.

Ed Reed: $100,000 fine of Jack Del Rio is "not enough"

Del Rio surely is upset with the situation, if he still believes he said nothing wrong. The team can’t be happy, either, given that the situation potentially contributed to the tabling of a money-for-nothing stadium bill in Virginia.