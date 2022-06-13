Tycen Anderson impressing with his confidence, football IQ

Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive back Tycen Anderson is turning heads in the meeting room.

Anderson, who the Bengals moved up to draft in the fifth round and with the 166th pick of the 2022 Draft, has impressed during special teams Meetings with his confidence level and understanding of the game.

“In a special teams meeting one of the first couple days, (Anderson) was put in position where he was extremely confident with what he was saying and was right,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Darrin likes to put a lot of pressure on those guys and ‘Are you confident or are you second guessing yourself?’ And he stood out that way.”

Anderson ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and was a three-time captain at Toledo.

Last season with the Rockets, Anderson made 44 tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack from his defensive back position, deflected two passes and forced a fumble. He had two interceptions during his college career.

He is likely to play mostly on special teams as a rookie this fall.