Bengals News (6/13): Jonah Williams snubbed from list of top players from 2019 NFL Draft

Ranking of the top 15 players from 2019 NFL Draft does not include Jonah Williams

In the scouting business, it takes three full seasons to make a solid assessment on a draft pick. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks re-evaluates the 2019 NFL Draft class, ranking the top 15 players in a LOADED crop, which does NOT include Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams. He's not even among the 10 'Just Missed' picks, so he's essentially not considered one of the best 25 players from said draft.

Bengals share fun mic’d up footage of rookie Cam Taylor-Britt

The footage certainly backs up the comments from teammates about his energy and leadership already. And just viewing the roughly two minutes of highlights says it all about where he fits and how in terms of that locker room culture.

Veteran Safety Michael Thomas Praises Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Dax Hill

Thomas signed a one-year deal to return to Cincinnati this offseason. He’s been really impressed with Hill, who the Bengals took with the 31st overall pick.

Bengals hope new OL means better play-action and short-yardage work

To accomplish those goals, the Bengals revamped the offensive line with La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.

Bruce Arians: 'I probably would still be coaching' if Tom Brady hadn't come out of retirement

According to Arians, he would likely not have stepped aside if Brady had not come back.

Philadelphia Eagles WR Devon Allen runs third-fastest 110-meter hurdles ever with time of 12.84

Eagles rookie wide receiver Devon Allen won the 110-meter hurdles at the New York Grand Prix on Sunday, finishing with a time of 12.84 seconds -- the third-fastest time ever.

Detroit Lions DT John Penisini, 25, retires after two NFL seasons

Lions defensive lineman John Penisini is retiring at the age of 25 after playing two seasons in the NFL.

Report: Terry McLaurin unlikely to be at minicamp

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that Terry McLaurin travelled to Florida on Sunday to resume his workouts and that he is unlikely to attend Commanders minicamp.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard exploring receiver role at OTAs: 'I’m open to anything just being on the field'

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is exploring different roles to get on the field instead of being content with being the No. 2 running back behind Ezekiel Elliott.