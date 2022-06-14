Bengals News (6/14): Wide receivers let it ride in Vegas

Bengals Duo Of Burrow And Chase Is List-Topping

Simms wouldn't rank Burrow, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Bills' Josh Allen and the Chargers' Justin Herbert ahead of his Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. While spending Monday at Paul Brown Stadium conducting interviews in the run up to next month's training camps, Simms did explain why he's got these four ahead of No. 5 Aaron Rodgers.

Bengals Evan McPherson, Clark Harris shed light on Super Bowl halftime hijinks

When the Super Bowl 56 broadcast returned from commercial after the Pepsi Halftime Show, it showed an establishing shot of SoFi Stadium and a promotion for a Jennifer Lopez movie on Peacock.

Three Free Agents Cincinnati Bengals Should Consider Signing

The 33-year-old was a big part of the Bengals' offense last year before suffering a season-ending injury in December. Reiff started 12 games at right tackle, but he spent most of his NFL career at left tackle.

Five suprise cut candidates for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals have a few months until they start discussing who will make the roster and how many players will be taken at each position. They need to cut the roster down to 53, which means throughout training camp and preseason, some names could be on the cusp of making or not, depending on their play.

4 way too early predictions for the Bengals in the 2022 NFL Season

To say that the Cincinnati Bengals were the biggest surprises of the 2021 season is an understatement. Long heralded as the laughingstock of the AFC North, Cincy shocked the NFL world by storming their way into the playoffs… then into the Super Bowl. It was an impressive turnaround for a team that had just picked at number five during the last draft.

Cincinnati Bengals now have a top 10 offensive line at PFF

“This is the most improved offensive line in the NFL, at least on paper. Ted Karras (72.4 grade in 2021), Alex Cappa (71.3) and La’el Collins (80.2) all represent significant upgrades over the Bengals’ 2021 starters at those respective positions. Add to that the fact that Jonah Williams and Jackson Carman are both high draft picks on rookie deals who could develop in 2022, and it’s easy to see why hopes are high in Cincinnati.”

Cincinnati Bengals WRs took a trip to Las Vegas

“We don’t just want to be around each other just because we all play receiver,” Boyd said, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby. “At the end of the day, we look at each other like family. Bonding is the most important thing, because then you’ll get unselfish people around you. That’s always the beauty of it.”

Around the league

Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel among seven NFL players who deserve a raise RIGHT NOW

It sounds so logical, but across the league, there are hard-line management types who believe you don't pay a player unless -- and until -- you have to. They place a greater focus on building for tomorrow than winning today. On a certain level, this makes sense -- if you subscribe to the traditional, conservative business model that treats the salary cap as an inflexible object. Teams have won championships with that mindset. But that philosophy can also create a wall between the locker room and the front office, as we have seen again this offseason with players seeking trades or withholding services from workouts because of dissatisfaction with their contract situations.

Commanders' Ron Rivera on DC Jack Del Rio's $100K fine: 'This is about him impacting the football team'

"This is not [about] the fact that he exercised his right to free speech. This is about him impacting the football team," Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. "I believe in the first amendment very strongly. … But the thing we all have to understand with these rights, these freedoms come tremendous responsibility, and we have to understand that as well. This is about the impact that was made on our football team, the distraction it has become. It's a very serious question and topic, but at the end of the day, it did impact us, and that's why I did what I did."

15 NFL teams kick off mandatory minicamp Tuesday

Fifteen teams are scheduled to begin their minicamps Tuesday: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders.

New Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 'could see myself back' in Pittsburgh

"It was just very important. It was huge to come back," Smith-Schuster said. "I spent five years here, to come back to the city where I started my career. When you sign and go to a new team, you move so fast, that I literally picked up all my stuff and moved. I didn't have time to say bye to the fans. What we're doing today is really cool."