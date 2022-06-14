Cordell Volson signs rookie contract with Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed offensive lineman Cordell Volson to his rookie contract, the team announced Tuesday. He was the team’s fourth-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Volson, weighing in at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, was a two-time team captain at North Dakota State and played in a school-record 65 career games for the Bison. That included 41 straight starts over his final three seasons. He was also part of four FCS national championships and five conference titles while twice being named to the AP FCS All-America First Team.

It’s worth noting that in the press release, the Bengals announced Volson as a guard/offensive tackle, so they clearly think he’ll give them depth at both spots.

With this signing, all of the Bengals’ 2022 draft selections now are under contract as OTAs are wrapping up.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views. Who Dey!!!