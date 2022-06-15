Assessing the value Cam Taylor-Britt

Coming into the NFL Draft, defensive back was the Cincinnati Bengals’ biggest need on defense, and they attacked it on all three days of the draft.

With the 60th-overall pick, the Bengals nabbed Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. They traded up with the Buffalo Bills to make sure they got Taylor-Britt, giving up a sixth-round pick in the process, so there was clearly strong interest in what CTB can bring to the Bengals defense.

During the 2021 college football season as a redshirt junior, the 5-foot-11, 196-pounder had 51 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 11 pass deflections, one sack, and one interception while allowing just 35 completions on 66 targets for 351 yards and three scores. He was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in each of the past two seasons.

The Cincinnati Bengals pick Nebraska CB Cam Taylor-Britt at No. 60 overall.



EIGHTEEN interceptions + forced incompletions since 2020 (1st among Big Ten CBs) pic.twitter.com/Ts1A5fU6Qp — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

ESPN NFL Analyst Louis Riddick dished out some high praise for CTB after the Bengals picked him.

“This won’t be the last big signing with this young man,” Riddick said of Taylor-Britt after being signed to his rookie deal. “Superstar potential.”

In terms of draft value, most of the experts had Taylor-Britt ranked in the range Cincinnati landed him in. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had him ranked 73rd overall, while Todd McShay had him ranked 71st.

Pro Football Focus was the highest on Taylor-Britt, ranking him 65th. CBS Sports was the lowest, as they had him ranked 127th.

As for the consensus big board by The Athletic’s Arif Hasan, Taylor-Britt checked in at 86th overall, so not bad value late in Round 2.

Looking ahead to the 2022 NFL season, Taylor-Britt is expected to challenge veteran Eli Apple for the second starting boundary corner spot opposite of Chidobe Awuzie. But even if the rookie is unable to win the job this year, Apple is only on a one-year deal.

As long as Taylor-Britt develops well, he’ll be in line for a big role in this defense within the next two seasons.