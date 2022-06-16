Comparing Bengals Father’s Day gifts to Bengals players

If you’re a Bengals fan, then there’s a decent chance your father was—or still is!—a Bengals fan as well.

This past year was extra special with past generations getting to experience another run to the Super Bowl with the younger generations that weren’t around for the teams of the 1980s. Me personally, I watched the game with my best friend and his dad, who was the reason why he started following the Bengals growing up.

If there was ever a year to celebrate your shared fandom with your father, now’s the year to do so! Target is here to help you out with some cool Father’s Day gift ideas for pops, but how are you gonna decide what to get him?

To help you out, we compared five gift ideas to current Bengals players to give you a better idea of what you had in mind.

Comparison: Evan McPherson

Isn’t it obvious? He’s money. Money Mac. He’s cash from anywhere on the field. 40 yards, 50 yards, 60 yards, it don’t matter. McPherson’s gonna hit when you need him too, and this wallet is gonna hold your cash with the same level of reliability. You got the respectable bi-fold to go with slots for all the cards you got. Plus that logo looks mighty fine imprinted on that leather.

Comparison: Tyler Boyd

You wanna talk about simplicity, this is your gift. Nothing too flashy, just a plain orange background with the universally loved logo in the center. It’s not pricy, but it represents us and gets the job done. Boyd represents one of the best values on the roster as he produces plenty for what he’s being paid. There’s no real pizzaz to his game, but he shows up week in and week out.

Comparison: Sam Hubbard

Let’s say you want to go a step above the flag. Get yourself something a little sturdier but with a more hometown sentiment. The Who Dey written underneath chipped paint symbolizes the grittiness of Cincinnati, and Hubbard knows a thing or two about this town. He’s not gonna give up ground and he knows what Cincinnati is all about.

Comparison: Joe Burrow

Hear me out here. Who’s laser focused at all times, constantly taking notes in his head, and stays classy throughout all the ups and downs? That’s Burrow to a tee. This padfolio is as sharp as a Burrow gameday outfit and feels as smooth as his game under pressure. The laser engraving of the tiger head is what we’re here for—that’s precision at its finest. I wonder who led the league in completion percentage last year?

Comparison: Joe Mixon

Can Mixon grill some barbecue? We don’t know, but we do know he’s a triple threat. He can run with the best of them, his hands are pristine for a running back, and, as evidenced by the Super Bowl, he can throw when needed. Your old man can become a triple threat at the grill with these tools with a Bengals storage bag to boot.