Bengals QB Joe Burrow shows off impressive speed in post-practice sprint

Oh, so you thought Joe Burrow was just a pocket-passing quarterback? Think again.

While he may not set any records in the Olympics, Burrow topped out at 20.8 miles per hour at practice Thursday.

“It’s just getting back to where I was prior. And I’ve been able to focus on the entirety of myself as a player,” Burrow said.

Coming off a torn ACL among other knee damage in 2020, Burrow’s impressive sprinting should be seen as a solid feat by the rehab team within the Bengals. Getting Burrow to that level took time for both parties.

Burrow ran for just 118 yards last season which was actually fewer than what he did as a rookie. He ran for 142, including one more touchdown as a runner during his first season in the NFL.

The Bengals do not want Burrow to be a runner, but his quickness will be necessary while in the pocket and to escape the pocket. Being one of the most sacked quarterbacks a season ago, it’ll be important for Burrow to have this speed.

Burrow is back, and he should continue to be better than his previous year. 2022 is looking promising for the soon-to-be third-year quarterback.