Bengals leaving Larry Ogunjobi’s No. 65 available for him

Will Ogunjobi return to the Queen City after his deal with the Bears fell through?

By Aaron Gershon
NFL: AFC Wild Card-Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are holding out hope that one of the key members of last season’s AFC Champion team will still return for the 2022 campaign.

In hopes free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi returns, the Bengals are not giving out his No. 65 jersey just yet.

Newly signed offensive lineman Alex Cappa who wore No. 65 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was thought to take over the No. 65 jersey in Cincinnati, but for now, he’s donning No. 66.

“Great teammate for sure,” fellow defensive lineman D.J. Reader told Bengals.com. “Keep the number open and hopefully, he’ll be back … He has to make the best decision for him.”

Ogunjobi had agreed to a three-year $40 million deal with the Chicago Bears, but issues with his medical records led to the deal falling through. The defensive lineman’s playoff run was cut short after he suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card Game.

With it appearing Ogunjobi would not be back, the Bengals gave B.J. Hill a long-term extension and drafted Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter in the third round of this spring’s NFL Draft.

Thus, it’s unclear if there will be any room for an Ogunjobi reunion.

