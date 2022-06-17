Bengals News (6/17): Cincinnati’s skill player group ranks No. 1

Top 10 skill player groups: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Bengals lead the way - The Athletic

Without considering quarterback or O-line, here are Ted Nguyen's 10 best groups of skill players (WR, TE, RB, FB).

Baseball bonds Hayden Hurst and Bengals TE coach Casey

Bengals tight ends coach James Casey and his prized free agent Hayden Hurst have bonded as quickly as one of their 96 mile-per-hour heaters they could never cool in the unforgiving catacombs of baseball’s low minor leagues.

Chris Simms already ranks Joe Burrow as top-five QB

Joe Burrow is top-five in the eyes of at least one expert.

Early Betting Lines Not Favorable To Cincinnati Bengals Following Run to Super Bowl LVI - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Around the League

Saints introduce new black helmet to be worn for at least one game in 2022

The demise of the one-shell rule has opened the door for NFL teams to reintroduce period-accurate throwback uniforms. It's also led at least a couple of franchises, like the Saints, to debut alternate helmets.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he was surprised by Tyreek Hill's critical comments

Patrick Mahomes said Thursday that Tyreek Hill's comments that were critical of the QB and the Chiefs caught him by surprise.

Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with Cleveland Browns so he could play again with Deshaun Watson

Jadeveon Clowney said Thursday that the Browns' acquisition of Deshaun Watson, his former teammate in Houston, was the main reason behind his decision to return to Cleveland.

Chicago Bears players wear Brian Piccolo jerseys at minicamp on anniversary of his death

Chicago Bears players wore No. 41 jerseys at their final minicamp practice Thursday to honor Brian Piccolo, who died 52 years ago from cancer.

Lamar Jackson says he's discussed deal with Ravens, OTAs absence was not contract-related

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked Thursday if skipping OTAs was contract-related as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. Jackson said no, adding that he's had conversations with the front office.

11 NFL stadiums picked to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle have been tabbed as hosts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.