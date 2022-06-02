Bengals News (6/2): Clark Harris sees his replacement in rookie long snapper

Vet Bengals LS Clark Harris Lends Helping Hand To Rookie Hopeful Adomitis

"I truly believe he'll be the guy here after me," Harris said this week after a voluntary workout. "Whether it's this year, next year, two years, how long it is. I think he'll be the next snapper here after me. He's good."

Bengals Carman declines to comment on story accusing him of rape

Bengals guard Jackson Carman declined comment on Tuesday when asked about a story on the website Defector.com accusing him of raping a 15-year-old girl while he was an 18-year-old freshman at Clemson in 2018.

Cincinnati Bengals’ biggest salary-cap hits entering 2022 season

As of this writing, the team has roughly $15 million in free cap space and some of their most expensive players are very young, core pieces. They’re in a spot to focus on long-term extensions with guys like Joe Burrow right after the upcoming season.

Kevin Huber Explains Why He Waited to Re-Sign With Cincinnati Bengals This Offseason

"Knowing it was more of a punt heavy incoming class than normal. I'm not dumb. I know I'm not going to be the punter for the next 60 years. It's going to happen where at some point I'm not the punter," Huber said on the Bengals Booth podcast. "I wanted to sit back and see what transpired in the draft because if they drafted one I totally get it. It's just part of the job that we live in.

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase eyes more big numbers and avoiding sophomore slump

Among the 16 best rookie receiving performances since the 1970 merger, Jefferson is one of only four players to increase his number of receiving yards, touchdowns and receiving touchdowns in his second year.

Bengals add more offensive firepower in latest Draft Wire mock

Easterling gives the Bengals one of the more intriguing and talented receivers in this upcoming class in reigning Biletnekoff Award winner Jordan Addison of USC with the 21st pick (order based on Super Bowl odds).

Around the league

NFL's most improved teams in 2022? Raiders, Eagles, Chargers among six rosters on the rise this offseason

New coach Josh McDaniels is set up to win now after Vegas sealed the deal on a shockwave-inducing swap for All-Pro wideout Davante Adams. It cost the Raiders the top of their draft, but acquiring Adams for a first- and second-rounder will prove to be a raging bargain if Derek Carr's BFF hits the ground running. The entire attack is imbued with a sense of new power and possibility when one pictures defenses puzzling how to handle Adams, gritty Hunter Renfrow and star tight end Darren Waller. Keelan Cole and Demarcus Robinson will compete for snaps across from Adams, but it's fair to wonder if the Raiders might ponder courting the still-available Odell Beckham Jr.

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III dies at age 38

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

Niners general manager John Lynch: 'I'd be a fool to trade' Deebo Samuel

Trading Samuel was never going to make the Niners better in the short term. Given the wideout's dynamic playmaking ability and the 49ers' plan to break in Trey Lance as the new starter, keeping Samuel is the best chance the Niners have to make it a step further in 2022.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers win sixth annual 'The Match' golf game on final putt

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers just edged out Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on Wednesday in The Match at the Wynn Golf Club near the Las Vegas Strip. After trading leads multiple times throughout the match, Rodgers sunk the final putt to clinch the win for him and Brady. It was the second year in a row in which Rodgers made the game-winning putt for his team.