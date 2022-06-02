Bengals attempted to claim John Cominsky before Lions snagged him

The Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive line will be one of the team’s strengths in 2022, though the edge could use a little more depth.

While Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson are a great starting duo, there is little proven depth behind them.

Cam Sample showed promise as a rookie, and Joseph Ossai was a force in the preseason, but the jury is still out on either player being an impact player if they have to play extensive snaps. Khalid Kareem and Wyatt Hubert have also shown little in limited snaps.

That could explain why the Bengals, per ESPN’s Field Yates, attempted to add another edge defender in 6-foot-4, 285-pound John Cominsky, who was recently waived by the Atlanta Falcons and claimed by the Detroit Lions.

New Lions DL John Cominsky was as popular of a player as I can ever recall on waivers. 8 teams tried to claim him, per source: the Lions, Commanders, Colts, Browns, Texans, Cardinals, Vikings and Bengals.



Detroit had top priority and landed the former Falcon. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 1, 2022

In three seasons with the Falcons, the former 2019 fourth-round pick appeared in 27 games (one start) with 41 tackles, four tackles for loss, five QB hits and 1.5 sacks.

Depth is nice, but Cominsky doesn’t appear to be someone that was going to move the needle compared to what Sample and a healthy Ossai are capable of.