Ryan Fitzpatrick calls it a career

Ryan Fitzpatrick is calling it a career.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Fitzpatrick is retiring, according to the NFL Network. He’s considering a move to the booth as an analyst with Amazon.

Across 17 seasons, the former Harvard product played for nine NFL teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals from 2007-08. He started 12 games in 2008 when Carson Palmer missed most of the season due to an elbow injury, going 4-7-1 as the Bengals’ top signal-caller.

Now 39 years old, Fitzpatrick spent his final NFL season with the Washington Football Team in 2021. However, a major hip injury led to his season ending after one game.

For his career, Fitzpatrick started 147 games while throwing for 34,990 yards and 223 touchdowns vs. 169 interceptions. He has started games for all nine teams he played for, which is an NFL record among quarterbacks.

Salute.

Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7 — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) June 2, 2022

