Bengals News (6/20): All the potential

Bengals RT La'el Collins Celebrates Mother On Father's Day

On her 29th birthday, the cord wrapped around the neck of Loyetta Collins' baby so tightly that she sensed the doctor was just as scared. When the baby turns 29 next month the day before the Bengals open training camp, she'll still be amazed by the birthday gift but not all that surprised her son is one of the biggest, shiniest new pieces on one of the NFL's best teams.

Bengals Notes at close of OTAs

For a guy who kicked the Bengals into the AFC title game and then into the Super Bowl on consecutive last snaps in January, it had to seem like ho-hum stuff when McPherson launched what would have been a team-record field goal off the steamy Paul Brown Stadium turf that had to be baking near 90 degrees in the late morning heat. The next time they meet as a team is the July 27 start of training camp.

Bengals salary cap: Where Cincinnati stands with draft picks signed

An important note — that’s with franchise-tagged safety Jessie Bates checking in at roughly $12.9 million despite the fact he hasn’t technically signed the tag yet. He will, barring an extension before the July 15 deadline. Also worth noting — an extension wouldn’t impact this year’s cap number that much, if any.

Bengals hoped C.J. Uzomah would return even after agreeing with Jets

This little detail came out over the weekend courtesy of NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who wrote the following: “Yup, the Bengals were hoping he’d go back even after he agreed to terms with NYJ. We saw a few of those this free agency but Uzomah was set on the Jets and the NY market.”

Patrick Mahomes on the AFC Championship Game and his “worst” football

Despite holding a 21-3 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game last January, the Kansas City Chiefs saw that lead slip away, and were forced to watch the Bengals represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVI.

Bengals still excited about upside for Akeem Davis-Gaither

It’s been a rough road will quite a few speed bumps for Akeem Davis-Gaither. But it’s a road that still has light at the end of tunnel and the Bengals still believe that light is there, perhaps as early as this season.

NFL Network Analyst Adam Rank Makes Predictions for Cincinnati Bengals

NFL Network analyst Adam Rank made game-by-game predictions for all 32 teams, including the Bengals. He's been lower on Cincinnati in the past, but believes they'll be improved this season. Check out his game-by-game predictions below.

Around the league

Inspire Change: Michael Thomas explores history of Juneteenth in Galveston, TX

June 19th has been a well-known holiday within the African American community since its inception in 1865. However, it has just recently come to national prominence outside of the African American community. NFL free agent Michael Thomas took us around Galveston, Texas the birthplace of Juneteenth to share this American story.

Rashod Bateman ready to be Ravens No. 1 WR: 'That's the role that I've always wanted to be in'

The Ravens traded away Brown and didn't use a draft pick on a receiver, signaling their faith that Bateman can be that alpha who can win against double coverages. At the top of Baltimore's WR depth chart sits Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche -- none have hit the 60 career catch mark yet.

Matthew Stafford impressed with Allen Robinson's 'productive growth' in Rams offense

"I've been very, very impressed with his ability to grasp our offense, his role in our offense," the Rams quarterback said earlier this month, via the team's official website. "His understanding, even when he might miss something or mess something up, the reason is so sound on why he did something -- he heard this and thought that, and I'm like, 'That's a great thought.' It's really productive growth for him in our offense."

2022 NFL season: Most likely team to end playoff drought? Least likely? Let's rank 'em!

The NFL is defined by parity. No team has won consecutive Super Bowls since the New England Patriots back in 2003 and '04. No NFC East team has even won consecutive division titles since the Philadelphia Eagles stacked four straight from 2001 to '04. This is what makes the league so damn watchable.

Eagles WR Devon Allen wins third 110-meter hurdles race since June 12

"Everybody is saying I'm quitting. I'm not quitting," Allen said Friday regarding any suspicions about a possible end to his track and field career, per worldathletics.org. "During the football season I'm going to play football. And once February comes along and we've won the Super Bowl, hopefully I'm going to come back and start training for track and get ready for the major championships.