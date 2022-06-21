Alex Cappa brings a new attitude to Bengals offensive line

Cincinnati Bengals fans have begged the team to make an investment in protecting Joe Burrow, and this year they finally did it. Alex Cappa is one of many new faces on the offensive line who will be tasked with keeping Burrow safe and creating a new offensive demeanor in Cincinnati.

Alex Cappa

Height: 6’ 6”

Weight: 306

Age: 27

College: Humboldt State

Hometown: Dublin, CA

Experience: 4 years

Cap Status

The Bengals signed Cappa to a four-year, $35 million contact this offseason.

Background:

Much like his potential counterpart on the left side (Cordell Volson), new Bengals right guard Alex Cappa played his college ball at the FCS level. Cappa was a standout at Humboldt State before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made him a 3rd Round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cappa played a limited role in the team’s 2018 campaign, but was installed as a starter the following year. He made 46 starts over the next three years. Cappa earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Buccaneers, but unfortunately a fractured ankle prevented him from being able to suit up for that game.

Cappa’s signing with the Bengals was announced only minutes after the legal tampering period started this offseason. This was interesting because it goes very much against the Bengals’ modus operandi. They tend to play free agency slow, looking for value. This demonstrates the team’s desire to finally fix the offensive line and their faith in Cappa as an integral part of that change.

Outlook for 2022

Cappa provides a massive upgrade to the right guard position, but exactly how massive is hard to tell. That’s because the right guard position was so unsettled last season, that it is hard to say who you are even comparing Cappa to.

Like most of the Bengals’ acquisitions during the course of the Zac Taylor era, Cappa comes from a winning tradition. He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, but, not being able to play in the game, he is certainly hungry to hoist the Lombardi.

Perhaps more importantly, he brings the ”glass-eater” attitude that offensive line coach Frank Pollack is looking for. The Bengals are already feared for their big-play passing game, if they can become a physically dominant offense as well, this could be a special season.

Roster Odds: 100%

Cappa was a major free agent signing for this team and will be a member of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 and beyond.