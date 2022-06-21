Bengals News (6/21): How would Ndamukong Suh look in stripes?

Would Ndamukong Suh make sense for Bengals in free agency?

But if that doesn’t happen for any number of reasons, the Bengals might end up looking at other veteran free agents or even the trade market. The latter is where they found B.J. Hill, who broke out last year and now has the big-money extension.

Trae Waynes says 'in my head, I'm done' with football after seven NFL seasons with Bengals and Vikings

Waynes spoke on the Geary & Stein Sports Show podcast and when asked if he wants to continue playing football, he said, "It's open, but I'm not really exploring anything, to be honest with you. Multiple teams have actually called. Honestly, in my head, I'm done. I'm not officially doing it just because I don't give a [expletive]. But I'm retired, but it's not like I announced it or anything."

Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster projection includes a battle to be Joe Burrow's No. 4 receiver

The Bengals are bolstered by one of the most promising passing attacks in the NFL. Quarterback Joe Burrow enters his third season and is one of the league's most accurate quarterbacks. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo fielded a solid unit that was the backbone of last year's postseason run.

Free-agent DT Larry Ogunjobi visiting Steelers

For Ogunjobi, it is all about his health. He suffered a significant foot injury in the playoffs last season and for any team to sign him, will need to show he can play. Earlier in the offseason Ogunjobi was set to sign with the Chicago Bears but failed his physical.

Bengals working to make Evan McPherson a better practice kicker

“He kept his concentration and piped it right down the middle,” special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “He has to use his experiences that he had a year ago and become a self-starter. I think that’s the one area he has to work really hard to improve. He has to be a self-starter. He has to be a better practice kicker.”

Graphic Designer Posts Four Potential Cincinnati Bengals Uniform Combinations For 2022

Seth Reese put together multiple edits, including a white tiger uniform, an all orange uniform and a throwback to the 90's.

Brandon Wilson: Cincinnati Bengals defensive back in town for camp

Former Oklahoma defensive back Chanse Sylvie had a great view from the sidelines of Brandon Wilson’s talent in a 2016 game at NRG Stadium between Sylvie’s Sooners and Wilson’s Houston Cougars.

Around the league

2022 NFL season: Who'll get the most touches from crowded position groups?

Just like last year, I'm looking at 11 of the most crowded position groups across the league, listing each group's players based on projected touches (from most to fewest). (I'll admit I wasn't incredibly accurate in my 2021 predictions, but I'm feeling much better about this exercise this time around.)

Ndamukong Suh wants to play in 2022, but it 'looks like the Bucs are out of the picture'

Suh ruling out the Bucs isn't a surprise considering the team signed veteran DT Akiem Hicks on May 31. Suh spent the last three seasons in Tampa, signing one-year deals along the way. The veteran won his first Super Bowl ring with the Bucs in the 2020 campaign.

Cardinals pass rusher Markus Golden still ready to 'hunt' without Chandler Jones

"I respect him and learned a lot from Chandler. I can seriously say he helped me become the player I am today. But whether I am playing with Chandler or anyone else, I feel like I'm a No. 1 (pass rusher). You've got to have that mindset."

Packers' Marcedes Lewis wants to break record for most seasons played by a tight end

"This year, I'll tie the record," Lewis said, via the team's official website. "It would be great to break it and then I would consider, 'OK, I've done that.' Eighteen is kind of bizarre, especially at the tight end position."