Larry Ogunjobi visiting with Bengals AFC North rival

When the NFL offseason kicked off in March, many knew the Cincinnati Bengals had a decision to make.

With both Larry Ogunjobi and B.J. Hill having career seasons and expiring contracts, it was a foregone conclusion one of the two would depart for a lucrative deal elsewhere. Initially, Ogunjobi was the one to depart when a deal with the Chicago Bears was announced.

Ogunjobi had a three-year deal worth $40.5 million agreed to in the Windy City before a failed physical nullified it. Hill went on to sign a three-year, $30 million contract to stay in Cincinnati.

After the failed physical, the market on Ogunjobi was fairly quiet, but things may be starting to pick up for the sixth-year defensive tackle. After reports of a visit with the New York Jets didn’t result in a contract offer, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Ogunjobi will visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.

Former Bengals’ DT Larry Ogunjobi, who had seven sacks last season, is visiting today with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. He recently visited with the New York Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2022

After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns and last season with the Bengals, Ogunjobi’s AFC North tour appears to have another potential landing spot.

Assuming the injury concerns (presumed to be around the ankle he injured in the 2021 Wild Card game) are taken care of, Ogunjobi could be a productive piece in replacing the recently retired Stephon Tuitt.

Of course, with less demand on an open market, prices tend to go down. There is an argument for “running it back” and bringing him back in stripes for the upcoming season.

Larry Ogunjobi had 41 pressures, 7 sacks, and 7 QB hits in 2021.



BJ Hill had 38 pressures, 7 sacks, and 8 QB hits in 2021.



The #Bengals can get their combined 79 pressures, 14 sacks, and 15 QB hits back in a rotation. Make it happen, Duke Tobin pic.twitter.com/iAnTvpVq99 — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) June 20, 2022

We all wish the best for “Larry O,” but we don’t have to pretend like we want it to be in Pittsburgh, right?