The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Chess match on the Riverbanks

The Cincinnati Bengals may have been a secret last year, but the cat’s out of the bag in 2022, as the targets are on their backs in the AFC. One of the teams looking for a redemption this season, oddly enough, are the always-competitive Pittsburgh Steelers.

Though they made the playoffs last year, the 2021 Steelers were a shell of other powerhouse teams we’ve seen up-close-and-personal in recent years. Who better to help us talk about the 2022 Steelers than a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the team in defensive back Ike Taylor, as well as his tag-team partner who has excellently covered the team for years in Mark Bergin?

Well, both join us for a chat this week, courtesy of the BLEAV podcast network. Larry Ogunjobi signed with the Steelers this week, so we cover that, as well as providing a “Behind-the-Scenes Bengal” and another “Remember When...?”.

Join us at 8:30 p.m. ET for the live recording, or else get it on your favorite platform afterward!

