Bengals News (6/22): Joe Burrow visits Lordstown Motors

Bengals Greats Ken Anderson And Dave Lapham Team Up For Charity

It has been more than a good 15 years since Dave Lapham and his buddy Rob Hunt beamed down on us from the billboard on the interstate to pump the efforts of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati and that long-ago sign must have done its job because there they were this week at another successful golf tournament.

Steelers sign Larry Ogunjobi: Former Bengals D-lineman joining Pittsburgh on 1-year deal

Ogunjobi had reportedly agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears back in March, but it fell apart after the defensive tackle failed a physical. He injured his foot in the playoffs against the Las Vegas Raiders this past season, and underwent surgery for the issue. Ogunjobi also reportedly recently visited with the New York Jets.

Bleacher Report says that Bengals should trade for veteran backup QB

Had Burrow gone down with an injury or had to miss a few games for whatever reason, Brandon Allen would have been the starter. Allen clearly is popular in the locker room and that’s why he was re-signed for the 2022 season but he won’t be able to keep the team afloat if Burrow has to miss time.

Can Bengals get more from RB Joe Mixon in the passing game in 2022?

His fifth season with the Cincinnati Bengals was his best to date. Mixon was one of the most productive players at this position, earned his first Pro Bowl selection and even threw a touchdown pass in the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow visits Lordstown Motors

“I really wanted to partner with Lordstown. I was extremely impressed with the Endurance today. It means a lot to get this plant back open. It means a lot to Ohio,” said Burrow.

Bengals go away from Jonah Williams in PFF 2019 redraft

One way some folks like to characterize those classes, particularly at the top, is to look back and have a theoretical re-do of a previous draft. And in this case, it’s been three years, so Pro Football Focus did just that with the 2019 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati Bengals players currently slated for free agency in 2023

He’s not the only name on the pretty extensive list though. Here’s a look at each of the names set to be 2023 free agents after next season, including unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights free agents.

Around the league

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski announces retirement after 11 seasons with Patriots, Buccaneers

"In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be," Gronk wrote on Instagram. "Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player. For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1. I completely forgot about writing this report until 2 years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last 2 years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time.

Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the club said in a statement. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Mike Tomlin dismisses idea of Steelers signing Antonio Brown: 'Y'all know that ain't happening'

"Y'all know that ain't happening," Tomlin said, via SI.com. "In terms of putting a helmet on and running out of the tunnel and playing ball and stuff like that, man. You know he's moved on, and we've moved on. We can sit around and chop that up like it's a realistic conversation, but we know that's not realistic."

Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct

"Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled," Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the plaintiffs in the cases against Watson, said in a Tuesday statement obtained by NFL.com. "We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won't comment further on the settlements or those cases."

Jaguars RB James Robinson 'not trying to rush' return from Achilles injury

"When I'm ready, I'll be ready," Robinson said recently, via John Reid of The Florida Times-Union. "I'm just letting my body recover from it. I'm not trying to rush anything. I've just stayed focused and tried not to get too down about it. I knew I could come back from it. I've just tried to be strongminded."