Bengals News (6/23): Weakness in the secondary?

Bengals Legends Continue Drive To Hall

In honor of Bengal Jim's annual assault on the archives, we've come up with our favorite numbers in the campaigns to elect senior candidates Ken Anderson and Ken Riley to the Pro Football Hall of Fame with a few Isaac Curtis digits to mull.

NFL World Reacts To Ex-First Round Pick Retirement News

"It's open, but I'm not really exploring anything, to be honest with you," Waynes said on the Geary & Stein Sports Show. "Multiple teams have actually called. Honestly, in my head, I'm done. I'm not officially doing it just because I don't give a (expletive). But I'm retired, but it's not like I announced it or anything."

LeSean McCoy says he can’t see difference between Joe Burrow and Kenny Pickett

McCoy’s trying to refer to some of Pickett’s pro traits, like his mobility in the pocket. And perhaps more than anything else, he’s referring to the Pittsburgh star’s toughness that is akin to Burrow’s. The whole Pittsburgh connection plays a part for Shady, too.

Bengals: Joe Burrow is the best young-gun QB, says Dan Orlovsky

The NFL is currently stockpiled with excellent quarterbacks, particularly young excellent quarterbacks. Names like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert will reign supreme for years to come,

Bengals cornerback position continues to be listed as weak link

After shocking the world and making the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, the Cincinnati Bengals have managed to keep a strong roster together. One position has to be the weak link, however, and to most people, when it comes to the Bengals, cornerback is the weakest.

Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Vonn Bell in 2022

Bell was a second-round pick by the Saints in the 2016 NFL Draft and was solid but not a superstar during his stint in New Orleans. When the Bengals signed him, however, it was to pair a talented safety with Jessie Bates and we’ve seen the secondary look much better since Bell came to town.

Around the league

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry won his fourth NBA championship last week and was unanimously named the 2022 Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player -- an award that had eluded him during his decade-plus in the league until Thursday night, when the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to win the title.

Steelers agree to terms with first-round QB Kenny Pickett on rookie deal

As with all first-round contracts, the four-year deal comes with a fifth-year team option. Since rookie contracts became slotted, providing few negotiating points, holdouts are few and far between for first-year players. So while it took some time to get the QB under contract, missing time was never in the cards.

Commissioner Roger Goodell testifies before Congress; committee to subpoena Commanders owner Dan Snyder

Commanders owner Dan Snyder was invited to testify but he declined on two different occasions in the past week, citing overseas business commitments and concerns about due process. The committee chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., announced during the hearing that she plans to issue a subpoena to compel him to testify at a deposition next week.

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins still hopes to reduce six-game suspension

"We're still doing some research right now," he said, via Cameron Cox of KPNX. "Hopefully, before the season starts, maybe we can get the games down a little bit. But no, it wasn't on me. I'm a natural. I'm pretty much a naturopathic kind of person, man. And what it was, it was called Ostarine, and there was 0.1% of it found in my system. If you know what that is, it's contamination, not something directly taken.

Tony Siragusa, Super Bowl champion with Ravens and former sideline analyst, dies at 55

Known for a personality even larger than his listed 6-foot-3, 330-pound stature, Siragusa went from undrafted defensive lineman to NFL fixture. He found his footing in Indianapolis, where he played in 96 games over seven seasons, recording 405 tackles, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. But he truly made his mark as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, tallying 159 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries and winning a Super Bowl in the 2000 season before becoming a fan favorite as a star of the first-ever Hard Knocks series in 2001.