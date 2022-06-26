Bengals News (6/26): Drew Sample and Hayden Hurst at TE University

Legendary Bengals O-Linemen Offer Super Advice

When the ground got hot to the touch, Munoz and Bruce Kozerski reminisced about those Bengals training camp steam baths at Wilmington College he would invariably end at the Clinton County Hospital getting an I.V. The twist is that Munoz has a towel that Kozerski used to stir the Riverfront Stadium crowd.

While Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, and Sam Hubbard get a lot of the glory for the Cincinnati Bengals, the team has plenty of lesser-known talent on the roster. That’s what we’ll be discussing in this post. We’ll dive into three players who are the best-kept secrets for the stripes.

This offseason showed that the Cincinnati Bengals are serious about remaining contenders and getting back to the Super Bowl this year. They addressed the biggest weakness entering the offseason, adding three offensive linemen who should make that unit better.

“He’s always very prepared. So he walks in that day and he’s seeing probably what you’re about to watch. The new stuff you’re going to give him, it usually makes pretty good sense to him. He doesn’t hesitate to ask questions,” Taylor said on the “Hear That Podcast Growlin'” show with Paul Dehner Jr. and Jay Morrison. “I think what great quarterbacks do is they make those around them better. They get the full potential out of everyone else.”

Not even the most optimistic of Cincinnati Bengals fans would have predicted this past season to play out how it did. A team that won just four games the season prior and had their young quarterback returning from ankle surgery didn’t exactly scream “Super Bowl contender” yet the Bengals overcame the odds and got to the final game of the season.

He’s flexing that same versatility off the field soon at Texas A&M University School of Law in a manner beneficial to student athletes and the student body as a whole, too.

The Bengals have had guys at this event and similar ones in the past. It says a lot about Sample and Hurst that they’d take the time after OTAs during what is supposed to be a six week break before camp to attend and fine-tune their craft.

"I met with the NFL a couple weeks ago, and I did everything they asked me to do, I answered every question truthfully that the NFL asked me," Watson told Browns reporters on June 14. "I spent hours with the people they brought down, and that's all I can do is just be honest and tell them exactly what happened. I know they have a job and so I have to respect that, and that's what we wanted to do is cooperate. They have to make a decision that's for the league."

"Yeah, the coaches are gonna do what they think is best for the organization and for the team. And I can't blame Tyreek; he's getting paid," Smith said on the J-Mart and Ramon radio show, via the Kansas City Star. "I'll never blame a guy to get paid but he's got to do what's best for him. I'm really excited to see what he does in Miami, wishing him well."

"I think with Coach Daboll, and what they're doing, and that staff, and (new GM) Joe Schoen, having been around the facility some, the atmosphere has changed," Manning said in an interview with NFL Network's Rhett Lewis on NFL Total Access. "So I'm excited for Daniel, I know he's worked extremely hard and you know, been through a lot of offenses, a lot of coaching changes, so hopefully this can be the right one."

For 18 seasons, 12 playoff appearances and two Super Bowl titles, Ben Roethlisberger stood as the Steelers' unquestioned man behind center. Roethlisberger threw for 64,088 yards and 418 touchdowns during that time and -- with the exception of his 2019 season being derailed by an elbow injury -- never played fewer than 12 games in a season.